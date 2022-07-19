‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Killed: New York Mayor’s Office Offers Condolences

More details continue to emerge after this morning’s deadly shooting of a Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member in New York City. Now, the New York City mayor’s office is speaking out after the tragic killing. Sending condolences to all involved.

“The safety of all New Yorkers is our top priority,” notes New York City press secretary Fabien Levy.

“No shooting is acceptable,” the statement continues. “Which is why we are working every day to get illegal guns off New York City streets.”

The NYPD Is Working ‘Diligently’ On The Shooting Of Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew Member

The statement continues on to note that the New York City Police Department is working hard to solve the deadly crime. Focusing on a continuous investigation regarding the deadly shooting. Working “diligently” to bring the killer to justice.

“The NYPD is actively investigating the fatal shooting of a crew member of Law and Order: Organized Crime early this morning,” Fabian says in the statement.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time,” the release continues. “And will work diligently to bring the suspect to justice and stem the tide of gun violence we are seeing.”

Details About The Early Morning Crime Continue To Emerge

According to a recent Deadline report, another crew member working on the popular Christopher Meloni-led Law & Order spin-off series noticed a man with “something under his shirt” running away from the scene. Moments after the shots rang out. Reports note that the 31-year-old victim was a parking-enforcement worker on the set. Additionally, reports are noting that the victim was sitting in a vehicle that had an orange parking cone on the roof at the time of the killing.

“It is unclear right now if this was an established set or not,” New York City law enforcement notes about the shooting. The source adds that law enforcement is currently determining whether or not the victim was close to the Organized Crime filming area. Further reports note that the NYPD was on the scene shortly after the shooting. However, the presence is a result of a 911 call reporting the crime.

There Have Not Yet Been Any Arrests In Connection To The Deadly Tuesday Shooting

Officers and first responders arrived on the scene in the early morning hours Tuesday morning. The shooting victim was quickly taken to a nearby New York hospital. However, he was pronounced dead around 6 a.m. Additionally, as of now, no arrests have been made in connection to the crime. Updates will continue to be provided as this breaking story continues to develop.