‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: GoFundMe Page Established for Crew Member Shot Dead on Set

Earlier this week Law & Order: Organized Crime made national headlines. However, sadly, it was not for any updates regarding the show’s upcoming third season. Earlier this week, 31-year-old crew member Johnny Pizzaro was shot while sitting in his vehicle nearby one of Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s sets. Now, several days following the shooting, friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page for the victim.

Specifically, Deadline reports the GoFundMe page is in support of Pizzaro’s six children. So far, contributors have raised $5,000 with the overall goal totaling $250,000. Chrissy Grigoropoulos, the attorney serving Pizzaro’s family and estate, set up the fundraising page on Thursday.

Per the statement, “Johnny Alberto Pizzaro II was taken from his family and children too soon. An unknown individual took him away from his children in the most senseless way possible, while working and trying to earn a living for his family as a parking enforcer…Any information regarding funeral and memorial services shall be provided at a later time.”

The statement concluded with, “This GoFundMe was created…for the sole purpose of helping to provide financial support so his six beautiful children for their tremendous loss.”

Part of the proceeds is also intended to cover Pizarro’s funeral and memorial expenses.

So far, the outlet states authorities have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting.

‘Law & Order’ Crew Member’s Union Speaks Out

Aside from the GoFundMe page that went live on Thursday, the Law & Order crew member’s union has also spoken out about his death. In addition to expressing its condolences, the union vowed to advocate for more worker safety.

According to Deadline, the Law & Order crew member was part of the Communications Workers of America Local 1101. Its president, Keith Purce, said, “CWA offers our deepest condolences to Johnny Pizarro’s family and friends.”

In speaking about the actual shooting, he said, “Our members’ safety is our highest priority and the PPAs perform an inherently dangerous job which entails long hours at night, sometimes by themselves, on the New York City streets securing parking.”

Purce also spoke about the union’s relationship with production companies in charge of creating shows such as Law & Order.

“The union has raised these safety issues in negotiations with the production companies,” he said. “We will continue to pursue provisions in our Agreements that will provide the safest possible working environment for our members.”

Immediately following the shooting, NBC, the network that broadcasts Law & Order: Organized Crime, also shared a statement. In recognizing Pizarro’s death, the company said, “We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early [Tuesday] morning and has died as a result.”

NBC stated at the time that they plan to work with local law enforcement amid the investigation.