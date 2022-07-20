‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Impromptu Memorial Springs Up in Wake of Crew Member’s Death

Friends and neighbors are paying tribute to Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member Johnny Pizarro following his shocking murder early this morning.

The crime took place at 5:15 am on July 19th. According to reports, the 31-year-old, who was part of the set’s security and parking enforcement, was on location in Brooklyn, New York’s Greenpoint neighborhood when a suspect approached him in a car, opened the door, and shot him. EMTs transported Pizzaro to Woodhull Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Immediately following the incident, producers canceled production for the day. And as of writing, police remain on the scene. The suspect is still at large.

Area residents are shocked by the random act of violence, especially because they had always considered their neighborhood to be one of the safest in the city.

People are also wondering why someone would target Johnny Pizarro. Because according to those who knew him, he would have been involved in any illegal dealings.

“He was a good guy, not a troublemaker,” one of the victim’s co-workers and longtime friends told Variety. “This is the safest neighborhood out of all the five boroughs. New York City is unpredictable.”

With so many residents feeling unsafe while also mourning the loss of an innocent life, a local church has opened its doors to offer counseling services. And as of Tuesday afternoon, people have built an impromptu candlelit memorial on the site of the murder.

“No one has dealt with this. It’s devastating,” an anonymous Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member said.

Area Residents Furious as Police Investigate the Murder of a Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew Member

However, neither tribute nor prayers are easing the minds of Greenpoint locals or Pizarro’s colleagues. Many have been busy guessing motives and criticizing the investigation.

While Pizarro lived in Queens, he had several close friends in the neighborhood. And they need answers that they don’t believe they will get.

“They wanna know what’s going on? We wanna know what’s going on!” one person said.

“These cops are a**holes, man,” another added.

But as the investigation continues, the NYPD is ensuring residents that it’s doing its due diligence to solve the crime and ensure the neighborhood does not see any further violence connected to the crime.

“The safety of all New Yorkers is our top priority,” the department said in a statement. “No shooting is acceptable, which is why we are working every day to get illegal guns off New York City streets. The NYPD is actively investigating the fatal shooting of a crew member of Law and Order: Organized Crime early this morning. We offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time, and will work diligently to bring the suspect to justice and stem the tide of gun violence we are seeing.”