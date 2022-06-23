‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Inspired Dylan McDermott on ‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Here’s How

Dylan McDermott said he brought a Law & Order: Organized Crime dimension to his new character on FBI: Most Wanted.

So Richard Wheatley did evolve into Remy Scott. It wasn’t that both were sharp dressers or that each was brilliant and a bit manipulative with their charm. McDermott said that each character had a good sense of humor. Wheatley liked to crack jokes, usually at the expense of Stabler on Law & Order: Organized Crime. As Remy, he tries to keep things somewhat lighter as his FBI agents investigate some evil crimes.

“I studied this show before I joined it,” McDermott told CinemaBlend about FBI: Most Wanted. “And like you – there’s not a lot of humor. I was like, ‘You know, this show really needs some fun times. Nobody’s having any fun.’ So I was like, ‘I’m gonna bring my jokes, because I was having fun on Organized Crime doing that.'”

“I was like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna bring my humor to this show,’ because I really enjoy having fun and cracking jokes and coming up with stuff and writing,” McDermott added. “I like to improv and write stuff before I do a scene and kind of add little jokes here and there. I just think it’s so important for people to laugh because the subject matter is so dire and so dark.

“In life with real cops, they’re always joking, because of that, because of the circumstances they’re in. I just think it’s really important to have both, you know. That you can have these really horrific cases, but at the same time, you can still have a laugh.”

Now, nothing about Richard Wheatley was really humorous on Law & Order: Organized Crime. McDermott played the character to perfection when he joined the series as a recurring character on season one. Wheatley had Kathy Stabler, Elliot’s wife, killed. And that set forth a bad dynamic between Wheatley and Stabler (Christopher Meloni). By the end of season one, Stabler sent Wheatley, a criminal genius, to prison. His story arc picked up in the middle of Law & Order: Organized Crime, season two. Wheatley brought the city of New York to its knees by orchestrating a city-wide blackout. But Angela, his ex-wife, drove both of them into the river with Stabler in pursuit. Police found Angela’s body, but Wheatley never was found.

Meloni and McDermott had a hilarious time trolling each other IRL on social media. Fans of Law & Order: Organized Crime definitely miss that kind of humor.

McDermott went from Richard Wheatley on Law & Order: Organized Crime to Remy Scott on FBI: Most Wanted. (Mark Schafer/CBS ©2022)



Meanwhile, McDermott switched franchises in the Dick Wolf universe. Julian McMahon, who played Jess LaCroix, left the series at mid-season. His character didn’t switch jobs. He was murdered. McDermott helped create the Remy Scott character. He drives a two-seater convertible and lives in a charming apartment. And he’s gotten close to his fellow agents by keeping things a bit light, albeit knowing that humor doesn’t mix with murder.

CBS picked up FBI: Most Wanted for at least two more seasons. NBC also picked up the fledgling Law & Order: Organized Crime for another year of Stabler, who was never, ever a Richard Wheatley fan.