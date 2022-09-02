‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Names Another New Showrunner Ahead of Season 3

Law & Order: Organized Crime is going through another change, with the series naming a new showrunner right before the premiere of season three.

Deadline reported Thursday that the series is now using Sean Jablonski as showrunner. He takes over for Bryan Goluboff. And Goluboff was only the boss since June. Law & Order: Organized Crime also saw significant behind-the-scenes turnover during season two. Showrunner Ilene Chaiken left right after mid-season. Barry O’Brien then finished the rest of season two as interim showrunner.

Wolf Entertainment, which produces the show, offered no explanation for the flip in leadership. Jablonski certainly knows the Law & Order vibe. He co-produced 20 episodes of the OG show in 2001-02. He also wrote four episodes of the series. One of his earliest jobs was working as an assistant on Homicide: Life on the Streets, which was considered a sister show of Law & Order.

Jablonski also worked as a producer on such hits as Nip/Tuck and Suits. His most recent credit was as executive producer on Project Blue Book for the History Channel.

Main Cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime Stays Steady

Law & Order: Organized Crime is the newest series in the Law & Order family. The show brought back Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, who had played the character on Law & Order: SVU for 12 years. Stabler now investigates organized crime in NYC. He twice worked undercover in the first two seasons.

The series is different from the other spinoffs and the original show because it divides its season into story arcs. Stabler has busted up an Albanian gang and a group of rogue cops. Plus, he investigated genius criminal Richard Wheatley and helped bring down the Marcy Killers, a criminal enterprise disguised as a thriving, legitimate business and key part of the community.

The main cast members all return for season three. Besides Meloni, the key figures are Danielle Moné Truitt (Sergeant Ayanna Bell) and Ainsley Seiger (Detective Jet Slootmakers, the department hacker). Rick Gonzalez (Arrow) and Brent Antonello (Dynasty) join the show for season three.

All three Law & Order shows will do a three-hour crossover for a giant season premiere on Sept. 22. Law & Order: Organized Crime will go first in the three-hour event. The detectives investigate the mysterious murder of a young girl. It leads them to an international criminal ring that traffics in humans and drugs.

Although we’re not sure about specific story arcs for season three, Stabler and Bell are each by themselves at home and have a refocus towards work. Bell’s wife left her in the finale. Stabler’s mother moved in with one of his daughters while son Eli is going to school out of state.

Goluboff, while he was still showrunner, revealed details in an interview with Fangirlish. “The squad room becomes kind of a place a of solace,” Goluboff said of Stabler and Bell. “And it deepens their partnership.”

Goluboff said the two cops will say “‘we’ve lost everything. We made a million sacrifices to do this work. Is it worth it — is what we do worth it?’ And they start to examine why they do the job.”