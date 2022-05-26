‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Names New Showrunner Ahead of Season 3

There’s a new showrunner in town for the Chris Meloni show Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC ahead of Season 3. It’ll be Bryan Goluboff at the controls for this series from the Dick Wolf world. Goluboff has been a co-executive producer on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU. Now, he’ll be both showrunner and executive producer for Season 3.

Who does he replace? Barry O’Brien, who was named interim showrunner in late February. O’Brien joined the show as co-executive producer in November. He stepped in after the previous showrunner Ilene Chaiken exited the show. Now, O’Brien will continue on Organized Crime as writer/executive producer for Season 3.

Changes Look To Keep ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Solid In Demos, Ratings

Meanwhile, this news means that two of NBC’s three Law & Order series will have new showrunners. Franchise veteran Warren Leight stepped down at the end of production on Law & Order: SVU’s current season. It ended his second stint as showrunner on the long-running drama. No replacement is in place.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is tops in the ratings for its 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, Thursday time slot in key adult demos. They include the 18-49. It also is the highest-rated second-year broadcast series in Live+7 among adults 18-49. Meloni came home to the franchise after his departure from Law & Order: SVU years earlier. He brings Elliot Stabler back to life as part of the New York Police Department’s organized crime unit.

This series follows detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau. They are working on getting rid of New York City’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger and Nona Parker Johnson also star. We get more from Deadline.

Goluboff Has Other Credits In Both TV, Films To His Name

Goluboff joined Law and Order: SVU as a co-executive producer beginning in Season 13. He worked closely with Leight and Julie Martin. He also served as executive producer on the country music drama series George and Tammy. That stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon and is currently shooting for Spectrum and Paramount Network. He worked as a writer/producer on the first two seasons of Mr. Mercedes for Audience Network.

Additionally, other TV credits include In Treatment, Smash, and The Affair. On the film side, he wrote the screenplay for The Basketball Diaries, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Goluboff teaches at NYU. He’s represented by Rain Management Group and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.

Wolf executive produces along with Goluboff, John Polson, Meloni, O’Brien, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. Finally, Law & Order: Organized Crime is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.