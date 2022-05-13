‘Law & Order: Organized Crime: Recapping Episode 21 ‘Streets Is Watching’

Elliott Stabler survived a hit Thursday night in a sizzling Law & Order: Organized Crime episode. Now, the OC believes it has the goods on Preston Webb, but The Brotherhood could be a problem.

Put your relatives in a safe spot and look over your shoulder to make sure it’s all clear. Everything cool? Let’s recap “Streets is Watching,” the penultimate episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime season two.

These last seven episodes have two major plots. The Organized Crime unit has two active investigations. They’re looking at the Marcy Killers run by Webb, who wants the community to think he’s a civic-minded businessman. And Stabler (Christopher Meloni) also is undercover investigating Donnelly and The Brotherhood, a group of rogue cops stealing from criminals. The investigations overlap. Webb thinks Stabler is a cop on the take like Donnelly (Denis Leary). Webb doesn’t know that Nova, his main lieutenant, is an undercover cop. But Nova’s cover almost was blown by her preacher brother. More on that later.

Webb (Mykelti Williamson) receives his first surprise guest when Stabler shows up at his office. He said there was a way to get his money back. But Webb says it’s too late. He gets to demand payback in the currency of his choice (the hit). Stabler warns him that his business will go in the toilet if he kills a cop. And Webb responds “I was born knee high in a sewer.”

Everything you've worked for is going to go down the toilet. #OrganizedCrime pic.twitter.com/DdMjXmcxqm — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) May 13, 2022

Stabler — You’ve Been Greenlit. Law & Order: Organized Crime Is All About a Hit

As this Law & Order: Organized Crime hour opens, there is a hitman on the move, popping foreign businessmen in NYC. And Nova finds out that Webb has ordered a hit on Stabler. “You’ve been greenlit,” Nova (Nona Parker Johnson) tells Stabler. So Elliott stashes his family at this daughter’s apartment and Organized Crime places extra security around them all.

Even with security, the hitman gets a shot off at Stabler as he’s outside his own home. Sloot (Ainsley Seiger) gets a photo off of a surveillance camera. And guess what. The hitman is a hitwoman, she tells Stabler.

There is another chase scene, where the 60-year-old Stabler sprints after the much younger hitwoman named BellaDonna. They even run across some roofs. But the hitwoman escapes, flashing Stabler a peace sign. Wolf Entertainment posted some video on Twitter to show the extent of the chase.

It was no easy feat to bring this sequence to life! It took 5 cameras and a drone! #OrganizedCrime https://t.co/OAIio9kDBs pic.twitter.com/rNseTPGbTy — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) May 13, 2022

And there was another run in. But this time Stabler won the fight in his own home and they take her into custody. Never mind that the fight did a ton of damage to Stabler’s house. BellaDonna is willing to turn on Webb. And Organized Crime realizes its has enough evidence to start arresting folks.

Great work by our actors, our stunt actors, and our stunt coordinator! 👏 A huge team effort! #OrganizedCrime https://t.co/39gifAeLNU pic.twitter.com/QO6AmiSRAd — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) May 13, 2022

Donnelly Digs Up His Buried Cash So He Can Head to Belize

There are some loose ends. Nova’s brother showed up to kill Webb. After all, Webb killed their dad, an undercover cop. Nova had to stop him without blowing her cover. So she shot her brother in the leg.

Then there’s Donnelly. His wife, Bridget, finds him in the backyard, digging out the cash he’d buried there. Now that Donnelly has a newborn, he wants out of The Brotherhood. He plans to take wife and baby — and all that money — to Belize. He calls a meeting of the other rogue cops and tells them Stabler is in charge now.

And in a case very personal to Stabler, Sloot gives him information about the 40-year-old bullets he pulled from a tree last episode. They were from the same gun used to shoot his father decades ago. It certainly looks like Stabler’s dad and his partner were involved in a bad shoot.

Now, let’s spin it forward to next week’s Law & Order: Organized Crime finale.

“As Stabler confronts the truth about his father, he unknowingly affects his situation with the Brotherhood. The task-force works to track down Webb, who’s gone off the grid. Donnelly will stop at nothing to ensure he isn’t caught.”