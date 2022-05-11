‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Renewed at NBC

The two most recent Law & Order series will live to see another season. NBC has officially renewed both the Organized Crime spinoff and the revival series.

According to TVLine, the network has ordered a third season of Christopher Meloni’s project. In addition, the reboot of the original series will continue into season 22.

As NBCU Entertainment and Streaming President of Scripted Programming Lisa Katz said in a statement, “The iconic Law & Order brand has long been synonymous with NBC. And we couldn’t be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season.”

“It’s a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf’s storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year,” she added.

The ‘Law & Order’ Renewals Come After Both Series Ranked As #1 for Key Demographics

The renewals come as no surprise to fans, though. Since the original series came back after a 12-year hiatus in February, it has been the #1 show on Thursday nights in the 18-49 demographics, according to Deadline. And Law & Order: Organized Crime is currently the #1 series in the 10 pm Thursday timeslot for the 18-49 and all key adult demos.

Organized Crime follows Detective Elliot Stabler after he branched away from Olivia Benson and the sexual victims unit. The series stars Danielle Moné Truitt, Ayanna Bell, Tamara Taylor, Ainsley Seiger, and Dylan McDermott.

And the revival picks up where it left off when NBC nixed the series in 2010. The show still highlights “The police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”

Executive producer Dick Wolf had been working to bring his original series back to the screen ever since its cancelation. And after years of work, he managed to do so. And to top it off, he brought back some of the original players such as Sam Waterston.

Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi also star alongside Waterson.

“Dreams do come true,” Wolf said after hearing the news. “The renewals of the entire Wednesday and Thursday night lineups is the ultimate verification of our partnership with NBC and Universal Television. I personally want to thank the talented writers and casts, the producers who keep the trains running on time, and the crews who tirelessly turn out outstanding shows despite a degree of difficulty never before experienced due to the pandemic.”

Watch Law & Order on NBC every Thursday at 9/8 pm C and stick around to see Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10/9 pm C.