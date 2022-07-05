‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Here’s When Season 3 Will Premiere

After a solid second season, NBC has confirmed that the Christopher Meloni-led Law & Order: Organized Crime will return for Season 3. Now NBC has announced when Detective Elliot Stabler is set to return in the fall. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 drops Thursday, September 22 on NBC.

Christopher Meloni’s fans were ecstatic to hear that he would star in his own Law & Order spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime. His portrayal as the gruff Detective Elliot Stabler on SVU was a favorite of fans of the franchise. Meloni played the character through season 12 of SVU. Stabler wasn’t seen again for a decade until his spin-off was announced.

NBC is no stranger to launching Law & Order spin-offs, and Law & Order: Organized Crime has made an impression. Organized Crime, the seventh series in Dick Wolf’s franchise of legal dramas, follows the larger picture of organized crime with seasonal arcs that depart from the typical episodic structure of other Law & Order programs.

Detective Stabler joins the Organized Crime Task Force

Law & Order: Organized Crime follows Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) as he resumes his career with the NYPD in order to solve his wife’s murder. Joining the Organized Crime Task Force, which is led by Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), allows Stabler to navigate the numerous difficulties and corruption in the city while also exacting a personal vendetta.

After leaving Law & Order, Meloni had a varied career. He made several big-screen appearances. Meloni had prominent roles in comic book films like Man of Steel and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. He made appearances on tv shows such as Veep, The Handmaid’s Tale, and True Blood. The actor also headlined the comedy series Happy! for FX.

With so much success, Meloni admits returning to the role of Detective Stabler wasn’t on his mind. “It was on my radar zero percent,” he told TV Line. “I had bid it adieu, and I was just going about my business, trying to continue a career.”

Meloni Returns to his ‘Law & Order’ Role

However, once he’d signed the dotted line and got back on set, he warmed to the idea. “It’s such a unique experience I’m living, which is a sense of welcoming and love and just, ‘Welcome back’ and ‘We’ve missed you.’ It feels very sweet,” he said. “It’s not lost on me.”

The actor admits there were some jitters getting back into character after all of these years. “All of a sudden, the day is there, and you go, “OK, well, what the hell? Let’s jump in.” And it was seamless, and I was shocked. I was shocked. Didn’t think about it. It was funny. I mean, the most arduous journey for me was to push away all the hoopla, the buildup, anticipation, and expectations. I finally had a nice chat with myself saying, “Please don’t do that. Just focus on the work, and everything will be fine.” Sure enough, I did do that. I listened to myself.”