‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 3: Where You’ve Seen New Addition Rick Gonzalez Before

The next seasons of Law & Order and its spinoffs are all taking shape ahead of the upcoming Fall TV season. Law & Order: Organized Crime is gearing up for new episodes by adding some new faces to the cast. Among the new names is Rick Gonzalez who joins the ranks of NYPD’s detectives in the Organized Crime unit according to Deadline.

Gonzalez might be new to the Organized Crime unit. But the 43-year-old actor has worked steadily as an actor for more than 20 years. He’s been featured in many films and episodes of TV throughout his career. But where would you best recognize him from?

In an interesting plot twist, one of Gonzalez’s earliest roles was in a season one episode of Law & Order: SVU titled “The Third Guy”. Since then, he’s appeared in many hit TV shows in guest spots. His credits include small parts in shows such as CSI, NCIS, and Blue Bloods.

On the film side of his resume, Gonzalez’s credits include Coach Carter, Old School, The Guilt Trip, and War of the Worlds.

Gonzalez’s first major role came in the 2007 series from The CW, Reaper. The show was a surprise hit with critics but was unfortunately canceled after its second season. Gonzalez then landed perhaps his most recognizable role as Rene Ramirez otherwise known as Wild Dog in The CW’s Arrowverse. Now that the superhero antics are behind him, Gonzalez is ready to take down criminals in the streets of New York.

What to Look Forward to in the Law & Order Universe

Law & Order: OC comes back for season three in September of this year. In addition to the new cast, there’s also a new showrunner at the helm. Ilene Chaiken served as showrunner for season one and the majority of season two. But she stepped down and former SVU Executive Producer Bryan Goluboff was tapped as her replacement.

In addition to Gonzalez and Goluboff as showrunner, OC is also adding another new detective in the form of Dynasty‘s Brent Antonello. Not much is known about these new detectives. But we do know that both will join Sgt. Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) unit.

You might ask, why is Goluboff bringing in these new characters? Perhaps he has a new vision for the unit different from his predecessor. Is he looking to replace some of the other characters? Or is it just an effort to bring in some fresh faces? Time will tell.

One thing is for certain, fans don’t have to wait much longer to see the new season unfold. Law & Order: OC is set to debut its third season on September 22. Not only will OC be delivering a new season, but the original Law & Order along with SVU will both debut new seasons on the same night.