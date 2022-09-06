‘Law & Order’: Organized Crime: See New Photos of Chris Meloni with Camilla Belle

We don’t know much about how the Law & Order: Organized Crime story arcs will play out in season three. But finally, there is a glimpse of Christopher Meloni filming with one of the new guest stars.

Photographers recently snapped some shots of Camilla Belle and Meloni on set, filming in New York. Meloni, of course, is the star of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Belle signed on for season three.

Belle plays Pearl Serrano, who is involved with Teddy Silas. The show described the two as a New York City power couple. But that’s all the specifics we know. If we go by the brief history of Law & Order: Organized Crime, the new female cast members usually are up to no good. And several become involved with Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.

In the first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Stabler got involved with Angela Wheatley (Tamara Taylor), the ex-wife of criminal genius Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). In the first story arc of season two, Stabler went undercover as Eddie Wagner to investigate the Kosta Organization, aka the Albanian Mob. Wagner started a fling with Flutura Briscu (Lolilta Davidovich). She was married to Albi, the second in charge to mob boss Jon Kosta.

In the third story arc of season three, Stabler barely crossed paths with Cassandra Webb (Jennifer Beals). So there was no dalliance with Cassandra, who was married to Preston Webb, the head of the Marcy Killers. To everyone in the community, Cassandra was the beautiful and savvy owner of an art gallery. But she might’ve had more to do with her husband’s criminal business than anybody thought.

Camilla Belle joined the cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime for season three.. (Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

So that brings us back to Pearl Serrano and who she might be. All the other main female guest stars in Law & Order: Organized Crime have been age appropriate for Stabler. But Belle is 35 in real life. Meloni, who is 61, is old enough to be her father. Maybe this won’t be a situation where Stabler tries to woo Serrano. In real life, Belle is an actor and fashion influencer. She even has a connection to Taylor Swift. The music superstar wrote “Better than Revenge,” about Swift’s relationship with Joe Jonas. It seems that Jonas dumped Swift for Belle.

Besides, the now former Law & Order: Organized Crime showrunner indicated that Stabler will be devoting even more time to work. Bryan Goluboff, the showrunner, said the “squad room becomes kind of a place a of solace” for both Stabler and Bell, his partner (Danielle Mone Truitt).

Plus, Goluboff said that season three also will provide more of a backstory of what Stabler did in Italy before he came back to NYC. Meloni left Law & Order: SVU in 2011 because of a contract dispute with NBC. When he came back to star in OC, the new franchise, writers explained that the Stabler family moved to Italy, where Stabler did do some undercover work. There also might be more movement in a potential relationship with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Stabler’s old partner. Last week, the show switched showrunners, with Sean Jablonski replacing Goluboff.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will lead off a three-hour premiere, Sept. 22. The show flips spots with Law & Order for the night. The three series will investigate the mysterious murder of a young girl. And her death leads the detectives to an international criminal enterprise that traffics in humans and drugs.