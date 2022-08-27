‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Showrunner ‘Super Excited’ About Sgt. Bell’s Season 3 Arc

The last we saw Sgt. Bell on Law & Order: Organized Crime, she was standing in an empty apartment. As Elliot Stabler fixed long-time loose ends with his family, Bell’s wife left her, taking the couple’s son.

That was in the season finale, when OC finished its third story arc with the deaths of two major crime figures — Marcy Killers CEO Preston Webb and Frank Donnelly, the leader of a group of rogue cops. Danielle Mone Truitt plays Sgt. Ayanna Bell. And her wife was collateral damage of Bell’s investigation of the Marcy Killers. Denise had gone to work for Congressman Leon Kilbride (Ron Cephas Jones). And Kilbride was getting kickbacks from Webb (Mykelti Williamson). Bell asked her wife not to work for Kilbride. She did so anyway. When OC arrested Kilbride, Denise packed up her stuff and walked out with the couple’s baby.

So what could be in store for Bell, who has the best one-liners on the show, in season three? Apparently, a lot of intriguing story lines.

“This is not (just) another season for Bell,” said Law & Order: Organized Crime showrunner Brian Goluboff. “This is a special season for Bell.”

Goluboff, who is new to OC, offered some hints about Bell in a recent interview with Fangirlish.com. He said he’s been working closely with Truitt to fully develop Bell’s character. Although she’s the boss of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), Bell often takes a backseat in the story lines. Somebody has to get Stabler out of his often self-inflicted jams when he goes undercover to investigate the Albanian mob or the Marcy Killers.

“It’s been really fun — and exciting — to get Danielle’s input on everything,” Goluboff said. “From how she goes about trying to reclaim her life, to how she navigates the politics of the NYPD and her particular purview in it.” And Goluboff told the outlet that Law & Order: Organized Crime will devote more than an episode to Bell and her story.

Goluboff indicated that when Law & Order: Organized Crime kicks off season three, Stabler also will be living alone. His mother moved in with Stabler’s daughter. And his son, Eli, has moved out of state. Of course, Bell also is by herself, since Denise and baby Jack are gone. “The squad room becomes kind of a place a of solace,” Goluboff said. “And it deepens their partnership.

The showrunner said the two cops will say “‘we’ve lost everything. We made a million sacrifices to do this work. Is it worth it — is what we do worth it?’ And they start to examine why they do the job.” So since they’re both alone, the two cops say: “If it’s all going to be about the job, let’s be the best in this job that we can be.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime kicks off season three, Sept. 22. That’s when the Law & Order main show and its two spinoffs will do a three-hour crossover. They’ll all work to solve the murder of a young girl. But OC will start the crossover, flipping time spots with Law & Order. In these episodes, Law & Order: Organized Crime kicks off the investigation, with the trial starting in the third hour.