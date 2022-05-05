‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Apparently Has a ‘Whole Gym’ on Set

Chris Meloni of Law & Order: Organized Crime has to keep himself in good shape for the show and has a gym to show for it. Meloni, who plays Elliot Stabler on the NBC drama, is showing off his results. Imagine getting to use that equipment and be able to do your day job at the same time. That’s a pretty cool thing to happen for Meloni and he can thank Dick Wolf for making it all happen.

Chris Meloni Uses Gym To Keep Himself In Shape, Takes Dig At Magazine

As you can tell, Meloni is taking a shot at the magazine’s headline. Yes, you can catch him and his on-screen character on NBC on Thursday night at 10 p.m. Eastern, and 9 p.m. Central. Fans chime in about the comments and quotes being shared here.

One writes, “Haters gonna hate”. Another one says, “Chris looks great. Maybe I should start working out.” This fan offers a long comment on Meloni’s look: “The Meloni technique was developed on set for Wet Hot American Summer, this technique results in a near-perfect melding of actor and character without relying on the traditional bottlenecks of method. Unfortunately, the resulting impact on the actor can be observed for years after the role has ended. Here we see the Meloni technique’s resulting impact on wardrobe choice in Law and Order: Organized Crime. Please consider donating $1 today to help contribute to rebuilding Chris’s wardrobe, his costume designers are tired of sewing the arms back on his clothes.” Fans have spoken up and are in the actor’s corner.

Actor Said Adios To ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Co-Star Dylan McDermott

Earlier this season, Meloni saw his friend and fellow actor Dylan McDermott leave Law & Order: Organized Crime for another Dick Wolf show. McDermott, who played Richard Wheatley, took over for Julian McMahon after his exit on FBI: Most Wanted on CBS. Meloni spoke out on McDermott’s exit from the show. “Look, I’ll miss every aspect of him,” Meloni said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He was good in front of the camera. He was great when it was off. So, I wish him the best.” Meloni also pointed out McDermott’s “cheeky sensibility and good sense of humor.”

Meanwhile, some fans see a photo of his butt. In fact, he picked up a nickname and talks about it. “[The photo] traveled the globe,” Meloni said in another interview with CinemaBlend. “And I was given the moniker ‘Zaddy’ which I believe means an elderly gentleman with a certain patina of sexiness to them. My first reaction was ‘What the hell?’ and it really made me laugh.”