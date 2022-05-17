‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Reveals How He Learned to Do Viral Split

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Chris Meloni impressed hundreds of thousands of fans when he recently posted a video of him doing an impressive split.

The video went viral after an unnamed source bashed “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Chris Meloni for his excessive workout routine. And alleged “superego.”

“Chris always thought he was the cat’s meow, but now his head has gotten even bigger,” the source told OK! Magazine. “Now he’s got a whole gym on set, and anytime there’s a break in shooting, he begins working out. When he starts doing splits and clapping pushups, people can’t help but roll their eyes.”

Meloni responded to the insults by posting a mock magazine cover with the whole quote on his Instagram page. He played up the accusations in a hilarious manner. Then Chris Meloni took things a step further. He created a funny video on the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” set, featuring him in a full split.

While the premise of the video itself was hilarious, fans were more shocked that a 61-year-old man can do a gymnast-level split. Meloni sat down with NBC Insider earlier this week to reveal where he learned such a cool trick.

“I was in a karate class, and I saw this one guy and was like, ‘How the F is that guy [doing a split]?’ He just splayed out effortlessly,” Meloni told the outlet. “And he says to me, ‘I used to be a gymnast.’ I go, ‘Man, I wish I could do that.’ He goes, ’20 minutes.’ He told me, ’20 minutes, I’ll get you to do that.’ They literally put you in that [split] position. Exhaust the muscle, relax it enough, and that was it.”

Twenty minutes of work, and now “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Chris Meloni is a viral sensation.

Chris Meloni Will Return for ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 3

Split shenanigans aside, the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” team celebrated a huge victory this week. The spin-off series, in addition to the original flagship show and spinoff “SVU,” has been renewed by NBC.

“Organized Crime” will return for Season 3, “SVU” will return for Season 24, and the reboot will return for Season 22. This is great news for the Dick Wolf franchise, which has stayed at the top of the ratings game since the first show premiered in 1990.

According to TVLine, Lisa Katz, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming President of Scripted Programming, released a statement about the renewal. “The iconic Law & Order brand has long been synonymous with NBC. And we couldn’t be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season,” Katz said.

The three shows’ season finales should air later this week, on Thursday, May 19.