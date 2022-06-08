‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Christopher Meloni Remembers ‘Beautiful Moment’ With His Son

On Tuesday (June 7th), “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Christopher Meloni took to his Twitter account to reflect on a beautiful moment he had with his son.

In the social media post, the “Law & Order” actor also shared a tweet of some throwback snapshots featuring him and his son. “Anytime I see a throwback photo of Dante it brings me back to the days of ‘Happy!’ (SYFY) & the insane magic of the internet. I honestly don’t know that I’ve ever been rendered quite that speechless. So kind.”

A beautiful moment for me https://t.co/GLcAFfSyEq — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) June 8, 2022

Meloni also recently wrapped up “Law & Order: Organized Crime” second season. The actor was originally on “Law & Order: SVU” for 12 seasons as Detective Elliot Stabler before departing in May 2011. In 2021, he reprised his role as Stabler in the new “Law & Order” spin-off. The series’ third season will premiere in Fall 2022.

Following the news that “Organized Crime” is officially getting another season, the show’s creator, Dick Wolf, issued a statement. “Dreams do come true. The renewals of the entire Wednesday and Thursday night lineups is the ultimate verification of our partnership with NBC and Universal Television. I personally want to thank the talented writers and casts, the producers who keep the trains running on time, and the crews who tirelessly turn out outstanding shows despite a degree of difficulty never before experienced due to the pandemic.”

Christopher Meloni Talks Making a Return to the ‘Law & Order’ Universe

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Christopher Meloni opened up about making a return to the “Law & Order” franchise for “Organized Crime.”

“I was intrigued for a variety of personal reasons,” Meloni explained. “If you have, at least from my perspective, a very well-known and beloved TV character who left abruptly and, I would argue, unceremoniously… there’s a built-in recognizability, a thing that needs to be satiated with a sense of closure. Those are all very attractive things.”

However, Meloni admitted that he didn’t want to make an “SVU” return. “That, I didn’t want to do. That felt like going back to what was. That boat has sailed.”

Also when asked how much he misses “SVU,” Meloni admitted, “Zero. I would have no problem admitting to it. But I was pleasantly surprised it played out as well as it did. Because, you know, that’s not how life shakes out, right? You can have all the dreams you want, all the preconceived notions of how it’s going to be. But I must say, the intervening decade was everything I could have hoped for.”

In regards to putting his “Law & Order” badges on once again, Meloni added, “It felt great, a surprising sense of freedom. It was a very interesting feeling because I rarely get it. It was just kind of a weird sign that everything’s right, and I was where I belonged.”