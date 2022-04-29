‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Danielle Moné Truitt Speaks on Bell & Stabler’s ‘Great Rapport’

For more than a decade, Law & Order‘s Elliot Stabler brought those who committed NYC’s most unspeakable crimes to justice with his partner, Olivia Benson. Though Stabler left the Special Victims Unit in 2011 when the actor behind the character, Chris Meloni, decided it was time to pursue new projects, he returned a decade later. This time, it was to lead the NYPD Organized Crime Task Force alongside a new partner, Ayanna Bell, played by Danielle Moné Truitt.

Chris Meloni and Danielle Moné Truitt play the lead roles Law & Order: Organized Crime, while their characters, Elliot Stabler and Ayanna Bell, lead the OC Task Force in canon. Filling the shoes of the beloved Olivia Benson was a tough task, but Danielle Moné Truitt has done so effortlessly, building a rapport with her partner both on-screen and off.

In an interview with TV Line, Danielle Moné Truitt talked about her Law & Order character’s relationship with Chris Meloni’s, and the strong bond they continue to build. The interviewer asked Truitt if she thinks Bell and Stabler will ever discuss marriage, as Stabler knows how hard it can be to balance home and work life in the NYPD.

“I hope so,” Truitt responded. “I mean, that’s one of the things I desire as we move into Season 3, hopefully. Bell and Stabler, they have a great rapport. You can tell they care about each other. Their bond is growing, but I would love some scenes between them where they’re talking about their lives, their experiences.”

“I would love if Stabler checked in with Bell a little more about how she’s doing. She does check in with him a lot. She’s always asking, ‘How are you? How are things going?’ I think Bell does need someone to check in on her from time to time.”

‘Law & Order’ Fans Cautiously Accept Danielle Moné Truitt as Chris Meloni’s New Partner

Law & Order fans absolutely adore Danielle Moné Truitt’s character. However, there will never be a true replacement for Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in their hearts. Though Olivia and Elliot have never had a romantic relationship, to say fans are invested in them as a couple (platonic or not) would be an understatement.

As such, while they enjoy Ayanna Bell, they do not want to see Elliot move on from his relationship with Olivia. Luckily for Law & Order fans, Danielle Moné Truitt not only know this, she accepts it.

“The scene where Bell is telling Stabler, ‘You need to move on.’ [The fans are] like, ‘Wait, what does that mean? I love you, but I can’t get on board with this. Move on to what?'” Truitt shared. “It’s so funny. They are so connected to this relationship that hasn’t really happened in that way.”

Danielle Moné Truitt might sympathize with lovesick Law & Order fans, but her character, Ayanna Bell, couldn’t care less. “Bell, she’s a realist,” Truitt continued. “She’s very logical in her approach to things. And even though she is caring and can be emotional, of course, but very logical of those things.”

“She’s like, hey, we have a job to do. There’s people’s lives at stake. I can’t get caught up in whether you all should be kissing, right?” Truitt said with a laugh. “Go on a date. Like, that’s you all’s business. If it works out, awesome, but right now, somebody might die.”