‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Reunites With Costar Chris Meloni For Season 3′

The temperatures outside may be continuing to soar as we move further into the summer months. However, Fall is just around the corner on the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime, as the cast reunites to film the Law & Order spin-off’s third season. And, one of the stars of the popular crime drama NBC TV series is sharing the excitement from the set.

For actress Danielle Moné Truitt, it’s as if the cast of Law & Order’s Organized Crime spin-off series had never left. But, it seems, it was still an exciting reunion with her costar, Law & Order: SVU alum, Chris Meloni.

“Back like we neva left!!!!” Danielle Moné Truitt exclaims in her recent Twitter post as the cast returns to film the show’s third season.

Back like we neva left!!!! @lawandordertv OC Season 3 with my guy @Chris_Meloni 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5odlKprA6B — Danielle Moné Truitt💌 (@DaniMoneTruitt) July 25, 2022

“@lawandordertv OC [Organized Crime] Season 3 with my guy @Chris_Meloni,” the Law & Order star continues in her post. Truitt then ends her message with a fire emoji. No doubt the perfect emoji for this post…we are all fired up to see where our favorite OC characters are headed as the latest spin-off returns to NBC for its junior season!

Law & Order Franchise Fans Are In For A Treat With The Historic Triple Cross-Over Event

Since the original Law & Order series premiered on NBC three decades ago, the Dick Wolf-created series has turned into one of the most successful franchises on TV. Multiple spin-off shows have been born from the hit series, with Law & Order: SVU even blowing past the original in consecutive seasons. Then, just recently, Law & Order: SVU alum Chris Meloni made a return to the universe, starring in OC. Now, the original series has been revived, premiering its 21st season just this year…after being off the air for over a decade.

According to sources, Law & Order fans will be getting the ultimate mash-up this fall when the franchise has suggested a massive crossover event bringing together Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime, as each returns to the airwaves this fall.

According to Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid, the crossover event has been in the works for a little while now. Eid notes that there has been “some talk about a three-show crossover for next season.”

“Whether it’s the first, second, or third episode, I’m not sure,” the showrunner says in a discussion with Entertainment Tonight.

This Three-Part Crossover Is The Biggest Yet In The Franchise

This much-anticipated three-part Law & Order franchise crossover event is certainly the first of its kind. The shows have been known to cross over with each other from time to time…but never to this extent. When Organized Crime first premiered, they joined together for a big crossover story arc. Additionally, the SVU players have stopped by Chicago PD and Chicago Fire. Both of which are part of the One Chicago universe, another popular Dick Wolf franchise.