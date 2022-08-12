‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: This Star Made the Rounds on Two Different ‘NCIS’ Shows

Fans of Law & Order: Organized Crime cheered the awkward chemistry Wesam Keesh’s Malachi Mintock and Ainsley Seiger’s Jet Slootmaekers. They were young hackers in love. Or maybe it was infatuation.

The two were so cute in a dorky way as they raced to turn the lights back on in NYC. All they had to do was figure out how to work an ancient power plant. The two also were brilliant as they matched wits with Law & Order: Organized Crime villain Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott).

And if you’re a fan of crime procedurals, you’ve seen Keesh before. The Oklahoma native appeared in NCIS early in his career then did two episodes with NCIS: Los Angeles.

He played a young Lebanese man in NCIS and “Safe Harbor.” His character in Law & Order: Organized Crime is worldly. In NCIS, Hakim Bawali was the good, polite son of a family that had stowed away on a ship from Beirut bound for Norfolk, Virginia. The Coast Guard boarded the ship, which was carrying counterfeit cosmetics. But someone killed one of their officers. The case brings in both NCIS and CGIS. Yes, this was an episode with the female Gibbs, Abigail Boren.

The episode focused a lot on Ziva (Cote de Pablo) getting to know Mariam, the mother of the family found on the ship. Because it’s NCIS, there are some not-so-obvious twists. The father of the family turns out to be a terrorist who’d gone underground for years. But he was responsible for a bomb set off two decades before that killed some U.S. servicemen. He did so to get revenge for an American bombing attack that killed his young daughter.

The father is busted. And Abby figures out that a sweet-smelling homemade detergent that splashed on DiNozzo’s suit was super dangerous. In fact, the father had been cooking up a bomb so big it could take out half of the Norfolk Naval base. The base of the bomb was glycerin, which the father boiled away from the perfumed soap. It was more than enough to serve as a detonator for the 30,000 gallons of fuel on the ship.

As it turns out, nice-guy Hakim planned to set off the giant bomb.

Wesam Keesh played a hacker on Law & Order: Organized Crime. On NCIS: Los Angeles, he played a special agent afloat. (Monty Brinton/CBS)

Then, the future Law & Order: Organized Crime hacker played an agent on NCIS: Los Angeles in episodes in 2014 and 2019. As Ehsan Navid, he worked with Callen, Sam, Deeks and Kensi. In fact, he was one of the few people who actually used Marty when referring to Deeks. And it was Deeks who tried to talk Navid into joining the LAPD. Instead, Navid worked as a special agent afloat on the USS Allegiance.

Now, getting back to Law & Order: Organized Crime. Keesh played Malachi in 10 episodes. But his story arc ended when Wheatley died. He says he’d love to return to the show.

“As a younger actor, getting to watch the older generation of actors do their thing and observe them and soak all that up, it’s absolutely priceless,” Keesh told Cinema Blend. “Because there’s not this like apprentice-mentor relationship anymore in craftsmanship. And so whenever you get an opportunity on the show to watch the master actors do their thing.

“It’s just an absolute blessing and a great opportunity to become a better actor just by observing and being around Chris [Meloni] and Dylan [McDermott] and seeing the way they work.”

The season three premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime is Sept. 22. We’ll miss Sloot’s interactions with Malachi.