‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ to Introduce New Characters in Post Crossover Episode

Law & Order fans loved last Thursday’s marathon, three-hour premiere that featured all three casts merged together to investigate and prosecute the man behind a bombing and a string of murders.

But now the three shows will go about their normal selves. Law & Order returns to its normal 8 p.m. Eastern time slot, followed by SVU and then Organized Crime.

And Law & Order: Organized Crime will introduce two new detectives as the show kicks off the first big story arc of season three. Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler was so busy chasing criminals that the show didn’t reveal the two new detectives who are joining the Organized Crime Task Force. But tonight’s episode says hello to Rick Gonzalez, who will portray Bobby Reyes, with Brent Antonello playing Jamie Whelan.

Organized Crime: The New Class

Brent Antonello and Rick Gonzalez

Jet Bring In the New Guys to Organized Crime Task Force

According to the plot summary for the episode, Jet (Ainsley Seiger) brings in the new detectives. Meanwhile “as ground breaks on the city’s first casino, Stabler investigates the death of a friend whose refusal to sell his home on the site has stalled construction. … Bell splits her focus between work and her looming divorce.”

Gonzalez’s character is really good working undercover. Maybe the task force will use him in the same way as Nova, who went undercover with the Marcy Killers. Last we saw of Nova, she probably killed Preston Webb and was fleeing NYC with her brother as they took a bus out of town.

Gonzalez told the Today show earlier this month: “I think we sort of bring a new energy to the unit.” And he explained that his talent is becoming the “invisible man.”

“He can be nobody and everybody at the same time, and that’s going to be useful for the unit,” Gonzalez added.

Meanwhile, Antonello said his character will work closely with Stabler. That’s because Stabler views Antonello’s Jamie Whelan as a younger version of himself.

Antonello said there’s a “a little hotheadedness” to Whelan. And Whelan also “goes off an instinct, gut rather than thinking about situations.” That does sound a lot like Stabler back in the day. Check that, any day.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will be working a murder connected to one of the most powerful families in the city. That’s where recurring characters played by Camilla Bello and Gus Halper come in.

Let’s check in on the other Law & Order shows. Here’s the plot tease for SVU’s “The One You Feed”: “A group of teens terrorizing tourists has the SVU squad working overtime; McGrath teams them up with the Bronx gang unit to track down a crucial lead.”

The episode might include a heavy dose of Ice-T’s Fin. (Because boo, Fin barely had a presence in the crossover.) The SVU Writers Room tweeted a photo of Ice-T, with the caption: “There are two wolves fighting in each of us, which one do you feed? Join Fin and the rest of the 16th precinct tonight.”

There are two wolves fighting in each of us, which one do you feed? Join Fin and the rest of the 16th precinct tonight

Fingers Crossed, We See More of Rollins-Carisi on Law & Order: SVU

Fans also want to see more of Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino). Rollins nearly died in the crossover as she protected a young woman who could testify against a powerful Russian. It’s already confirmed that Giddish would only appear in a handful of episodes this season. SVU also will introduce everyone to Detective Grace Muncy, portrayed by Molly Burnett.

And over on Law & Order, “a politician’s daughter is found dead after an apparent mugging; once Cosgrove and Shaw start to unravel the details behind her trip, they realize this isn’t a random act of violence. Price makes a risky move; Maroun works to salvage their case.”