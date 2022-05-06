‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: What Happened in Episode 20?

Poor, dear, sweet, deliberate and conflicted Elliot Stabler. Thursday’s episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime showed us he could get popped by two sets of powerful enemies.

He’s in the crosshairs of both Preston Webb and Frank Donnelly. And Donnelly, Stabler’s new faux BFF, even named his youngest son after Elliot and still wants to set him up as the fall guy. Talk about emotional manipulation.

Those are quite the moves for Donnelly to be making for someone trying to raise their ranks from ’Stabler’s second-favorite partner’. #OrganizedCrime pic.twitter.com/BGmoQnneX2 — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) May 6, 2022

Law & Order: Organized Crime even gave us another crossover, with Stabler (Christopher Meloni) joining forces with his old partner Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to find the kidnapped daughter of an NYPD officer. Benson and Stabler crossed paths at a Mother’s Day brunch at the end of the Law & Order: SVU episode. Stabler even met Noah, Olivia’s adopted son.

Then the ex-partners met up in Stabler’s office to learn details about the kidnapping of officer Jessie Sosa’s daughter, Sara. And to make the case even more problematic, Sosa is in jail. And he’s also a member of The Brotherhood, the criminal gang of opportunistic cops led by Donnelly (Denis Leary). Sara also has leukemia. Her treatment caused asthma. And she doesn’t have her inhaler. Yes, the situation was dire.

If you’re curious, here’s the NBC plot tease for the Law & Order: Organized Crime episode called “Lost One. “When a 9-year-old girl is kidnapped in connection with the Brotherhood, Stabler and the task force must work together with Benson and the SVU to track down the culprits before it’s too late.”

There was a main story of the kidnapping, with the ongoing plotlines of The Brotherhood and Marcy Killers bubbling up throughout the episode.

Kidnapping Didn’t Involve Marcy Killers, But Webb’s Wife Is Super Mad

Thinking the Marcy Killers might be involved with the kidnapping, Bell took a crew to the gallery owned by Cassandra Webb. And seeing so many cops gather in her gallery while she’s hosting a fancy party really sets off Cassandra. We see how irritated by the end of the episode when she bullies her husband into placing a hit on Stabler.

Meanwhile, security footage of the kidnapping leads to a janitor at Sara’s school, who confesses he saw another man rough up Sosa. When Stabler talks to Sosa, the cop confessed that he was beaten up over a gambling debt. He failed to mention that the debt was to a drug cartel. And by the way, Donnelly was stealing from the cartel.

Sosa’s wife received a ransom demand from the kidnappers. So her first call was to Donnelly, who brought over $100,000 in cash. However, the money never exchanged hands because Stabler and Benson found Sara behind a wall in a run-down house in Queens.

Wow, Donnelly Is Trying to Set Up Stabler

So about that cash. Turns out the bills were from the same batch of serial numbers of the money stolen from Ulrich in the last episode. If you recall, Ulrich is a money launderer who possibly had the $1 million stolen from Webb. He’d hired Stabler and the Brotherhood to locate the money.

Donnelly certainly located the Webb money. Evidence shows he stole it and is setting up Stabler for the fall. Meanwhile, a furious Cassandra confronts her husband, who then calls Nova, who gets in touch with Bell.

Now, here’s a peek at next Thursday’s episode called “Streets Is Watching.” (Yes, it’s a nod to Jay Z).

“When the task force discovers a threat to Stabler’s life, the pressure is on to gather all the evidence to put Webb away for good. Donnelly gives the Brotherhood surprising news. Nova is forced to take a drastic step to keep her brother safe.”