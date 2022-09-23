‘Law & Order’ Premiere Crossover: ‘SVU’ Fans Sound Off on Kelli Giddish’s Shocking Rollins Moment

Long time Law & Order: SVU fans have been bracing for the exit of Kelli Giddish, but they weren’t ready for it to be set in motion already. Kelli Giddish has portrayed Amanda Rollins for 12 years on SVU. However, in April 2022, it was announced that she would not be returning for the duration of season 24. Many viewers were dismayed to hear that Giddish’s well-liked supporting character was being dropped in Law & Order: SVU season 24.

However, not even die-hard fans would have expected Rollins to be in jeopardy from the first episode. It was rumored that Rollins would exit before the middle of the season. No Law & Order: SVU viewers were expecting the character to be in danger so soon. Tonight during the much-hyped L&O crossover event, Rollins was shot in the line of duty. The moment had fans sounding off on Twitter. One fan seemed to be ready to throw down on her behalf.

“Bruh they shot Rollins?!”, they Tweeted, along with a gif of someone taking their earrings off, ready to fight. Others just voiced their absolute shock at seeing Rollins shot. “WHAT NO AMANDA!”, a fan wrote, alongside a gif of Kim Kardashian in a state of disbelief.

By the close of the crossover, it appears Rollins is okay. She has a successful surgery and appears to be on the road to recovery. Still, is this a wake-up call for the character that will lead to her exit from Law & Order? Time will tell. Regardless, fans gave a sigh of relief that Rollins pulled through.

Another surprise character death had fans reeling

The demise of another character was surprisingly heartbreaking to fans. Stabler had been working with Vince for a few months, but their CI-handler relationship was still relatively new. Sirenko lured Vince in to help plant the bomb under the guise of seeking help, but his intention was always to kill him. Stabler arrived too late in his rescue attempt and Vince died as a result. Despite only appearing in one episode, “Law & Order” fans mourned the character on social media.

“Vince is already gone and I liked him, “one fan Tweeted. Other tweets were simply “Vince” with a variety of sad emotional icons as “Law & Order” fans mourned the new character.

The crossover event ended up being quite an emotional rollercoaster for Law & Order fans. However, it seemed to live up to pretty high expectations and network hype. Recently, Mariska Hargitay revealed what she thought the perfect ending for her character would be. “I hope that she can get to a point where she feels like she’s done enough service and it’s time to rest and be and see the best that life has to offer,” she recently told E! News. She feels like Benson has earned a happy, quiet life. This is “because she’s spent so much time in the darkest of what life has to offer.”