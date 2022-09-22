‘Law & Order’: How, When To Watch the Historic Three-Show Crossover Premiere

Fans are clamoring for the unprecedented Law & Order crossover event. Here are all of the ways you can catch the action. The long-running police and legal franchise returns with a three-hour crossover event. This will run through season 24 of Law & Order: SVU, season 22 of Law & Order, and season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Mariska Hargitay, the star of SVU, has dubbed it a “pure miracle.” Meanwhile, Christopher Meloni of Organized Crime promises that it will be “epic.” Organized Crime will start the proceedings tonight. It will be followed by the twenty-fourth season premiere of Special Victims Unit and the twenty-second season debut of the original series.

After a young girl is fatally shot, Detectives Cosgrove and Shaw team up to find the killer. As they investigate, Captain Olivia Benson and Detective Elliot Stabler realize it’s more than just a typical homicide. NBC shared the trailer for the event on Youtube.

How to Watch the Law & Order Crossover Event

The third season of Law & Order: Organized Crime will premiere on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time/5 p.m. Pacific Time. This is followed by the first episode of the 24th season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at 9 p.m ET/PT. Finally, the first episode of season 22 of Law & Order at 10 pm ET/PT. Of course, NBC is a local broadcast network that can be watched for free with an antenna. It can also be viewed through a paid cable TV package subscription.

You can watch NBC if you’ve cut the cord and don’t have cable by using a live TV service, such as Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, or DirecTV Stream. On Peacock, you can also watch Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime episodes the day after they air live on NBC. You need Peacock Premium to watch the current season. The ad-free plan runs for $9.99 a month, while a commercials-included version is $4.99.

Christopher Meloni on settling back into his character

Christopher Meloni’s fans were ecstatic to hear that he would star in his own Law & Order spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime. His portrayal as the gruff Detective Elliot Stabler on SVU was a favorite of fans of the franchise. Meloni played the character through season 12 of SVU.

The actor admits there were some jitters getting back into character after all of these years. “All of a sudden, the day is there, and you go, “OK, well, what the hell? Let’s jump in, he recently told TV Line. “I mean, the most arduous journey for me was to push away all the hoopla, the buildup, anticipation, and expectations. I finally had a nice chat with myself saying, “Please don’t do that. Just focus on the work, and everything will be fine.” Sure enough, I did do that. I listened to myself.”