‘Law & Order’ Reveals Fan Favorite Moments From the Franchise’s Past Season

The Law & Order franchise has been a fan favorite on NBC for over three decades now. The original Law & Order series first premiered on television in 1990. From there, multiple spin-off shows such as Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime have since been developed. Even now, multiple years into the franchise’s initial run, Dick Wolf-created world still regularly pulls in record number viewership each week.

Recently, the franchise’s Instagram page paid homage to the love fans feel for their favorite Law & Order shows; sharing fan-favorite moments in a recent post.

Law & Order Fans Share Some Of Their Favorite Moments From The Franchise’s Most Recent Seasons

In the Wednesday afternoon Instagram post, the NBC Law & Order Instagram page remembers some favorite moments from the three shows that are currently on the air: Law & Order; SVU; and Organized Crime.

“We asked about your favorite #LawAndOrder moments and y’all spoke,” the June 1 Instagram message explains. “Talk about a good season!!”

In this post are a series of photos from across the franchise this season. Included in the pics are fan comments, noting why they love specific moments from each of the shows.

From the OG Series To the Newest Additions, Fans Know What They Love To See Each Week!

First, the Instagram post shares a pic of two of our favorite Law & Order players, SVU’s Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. Fans of each of the shows know well that this was a partnership we loved early on. However, it came to an abrupt end when Stabler (Meloni) left the series years ago.

Now, Stabler is back with his own series, Organized Crime; sharing some intense cross-over moments with his former SVU partner. This, of course, is one (or some) of the fan-favorite moments from the last season with one fan noting they were pumped “whenever Benson and Stabler shared the screen.”

Then, of course, there are the romances. Such as the one between Kelli Giddish Amanda Rollins and Peter Scanavino’s Carisi. This is why one fan notes their favorite scenes from the most recent seasons came with all of the “Rollisi” moments!

The OG Series Returns, Bringing With It Some Fan Favorite Moments

The biggest Law & Order news this year includes the return of the series that started it all: the OG series. So, it only makes sense when some fan-favorite moments are directly related to this exciting return!

One fan of the series notes they loved “Having Jack Back” this season. Of course, they are referring to Sam Waterston’s beloved character Jack McCoy who fans have loved since he first stepped onto the screen in the show’s original run.

Next, another fan notes that their favorite moments this season came as they continued to get to know the new players in the latest season of the OG favorite. “I enjoyed getting to know the personalities of the new Law & Order team,” one fan notes. “I’m so happy it’s back.”