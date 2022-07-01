‘Law & Order’ Reveals Premiere Date for All Three Shows

All you fans of Jack McCoy, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, circle this date. Your first new Law & Order Thursday is set for Sept. 22.

NBC revealed its fall TV lineup, Wednesday. It features a couple of interesting new shows, including the reboot of Quantum Leap. However, NBC has carved out significant portions of primetime for Dick Wolf-produced series. And Thursday features classic Dick Wolf with Law & Order and two spinoffs, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Hugh Dancy and Sam Waterston are returning for Law & Order season 22. . (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Law & Order Will Break In New Character

Let’s take a look at what’s ahead.

Law & Order completed an abbreviated season 21 season last month. The season addressed a ton of issues in regards to how the public feels about the police. And then conversely, how the cops are reacting to negative attention. The crime of the week was about the murder of an off-duty police officer. The writers for seemed to be pulling directly from real headlines.

There will be a new cast member joining the show. Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Kevin Bernard, left the show after finishing season 21. This move was expected. But Sam Waterston, who also brought back Jack McCoy. is sticking around. The new guy will be portrayed by Mehcad Brooks. The show hasn’t revealed any details about the new character. But since Jeffrey Donovan’s Frank Cosgrove needs a new partner, chances are Brooks will be a detective.

Cast of Law & Order: SVU. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

SVU and Organized Crime Feature New Showrunners

Let’s go to the next hour. That’s Law & Order: SVU, which will start its 24th season. Although it’s not the original, it is the queen of the franchise thanks to the likes of Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson). There will be a change to the series, although it’ll happen behind the camera. Earlier this month, David Graziano joined the series as its showrunner. He replaced Warren Leight, who retired at the end of the 23rd season. Leight was responsible for the show for eight seasons spread out over two stints.

The last time we got a peak at SVU, Benson was sitting down with her therapist. It’s kind of been an ongoing theme as Olivia decided whether she still even wants to continue as captain. This time, she talked about whether she deserved happiness in her private life. There were lots of references to Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). But at the end of the episode, defense attorney Rafael Barba was declaring his love for Benson, although we don’t know if it’s as her best friend or potential love interest. Expect to see Raul Esparza return this season as Barba. And maybe there will be more (crossover) movement with the relationship of Benson and Stabler.

Danielle Moné Truitt, Christopher Meloni, and Ainsley Seiger are part of Law & Order: Organized Crime. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Then finally, Law & Order: Organized Crime comes back for its third season after premiering in April, 2021. This series typically uses eight-episode story arcs. Meloni’s Stabler dealt with Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) twice and investigated the Albanian mob, the Brotherhood and the Marcy Killers. But Stabler wrapped up all those cases by the end of season two. Wheatley is presumed dead, although he popped up on FBI: Most Wanted, a Dick Wolf show on CBS.

And like Law & Order: SVU, there’s also another change with OC. Bryan Goluboff has moved from SVU to serve as full-time showrunner of Organized Crime.

So remember to save the date. The next new Law & Order Thursday is Sept. 22.