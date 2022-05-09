‘Law & Order’ Revival Star Anthony Anderson Graduates From Howard University

Law & Order star Anthony Anderson truly persevered when it came to his education. This weekend, he graduated from Howard University.

There certainly weren’t many students in their 50s in Anderson’s graduating class at the school based in Washington D.C. And earning the diploma was all that much more meaningful since it took the Law & Order star 30 years to do it.

Here’s how he announced his graduation: “To quote Biggie, “IT WAS ALL A DREAM!” Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now. It’s literally been 30 years in the making.

“This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts! Yesterday was a full circle moment.”

Anthony Anderson & Son Nathan 2022 Howard University Graduates pic.twitter.com/HxeebE9AWz — HBCU Premier Sports & News (@HBCUSports1) May 7, 2022

Anderson also offered words of encouragement to the non-traditional students like himself. “It’s never too late!,” he wrote. “Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!”

He thanked several folks, including former Cosby Show star Phylicia Rashad, who is the Dean of the College of Fine Arts.

“It takes a village,” said the star of Law & Order. “This is just the beginning!”

Anderson said his son, Nathan, inspired his return to school. His son was accepted to Howard, so soon father was, too. They both planned to graduate together this spring.

Howard’s commencement certainly had a celebrity flair to it. Movie and TV star Taraji P Henson, a 1995 Howard grad, gave the commencement address.

Like so many other people around the country, Anderson said he left school, initially, because of financial reasons.

He talked about his plans to return to school in a 2018 interview with Jimmy Fallon.

“I was paying for college myself, and I ran out of money after my junior year,” Anderson told Fallon. “I’ve been speaking to the university… about creating a curriculum that I can take online, and at home, and do some practical classes on campus so I can walk with my son in 2022.”

“So I have four years to finish one year of college,” he said.

And Anderson did all this as he was ending his time on the ABC comedy Black-ish while bringing back his old character, Kevin Bernard, on Law & Order. Anderson first started playing the detective in 2008. He was in the main cast for the series’ final two seasons of its first run. Anderson then reprised his role when NBC brought back Law & Order for its 21st season starting in January.

NBC has yet to say whether it’s extending Law & Order for another season. So stick with Outsider for more news about this iconic show.