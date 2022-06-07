‘Law & Order’: Sam Waterston To Return as Jack McCoy in Season 22

It’s official folks! Our favorite Law & Order DA is returning for yet another season of the hit television drama later this year.

When the news first broke that the OG Law & Order series was returning to the television airwaves for its 21st season, the question on everyone’s mind was, who would be returning to the hit TV series? Or, more importantly, will OG favorite Sam Waterston be reprising his role as Law & Order’s DA Jack McCoy. Of course, we all know he had an amazing return. And now, showrunners are sharing that we can expect more from Jack McCoy in season 22.

Law & Order’s Sam Waterston Returns To The Series For An 18 Season Run

News that Sam Waterston will be continuing his role of District Attorney Jack McCoy in the upcoming 22nd season of Law & Order is exciting, no doubt. However, this news is even more exciting as Waterston’s return to the series makes him the longest-running cast member of the OG series.

“Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy,” notes Law & Order creator and producer, Dick Wolf, Deadline reports.

“As a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law,” the showrunner continues of Sam Waterston.

“He is the ultimate conscience of the show,” Wolf adds. “And I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90.”

Law & Order Fans Could Expect Another Familiar Face To Return To The Original Series

The revival of the popular series that launched the award-winning Law & Order franchise brought back some familiar faces. Law & Order alums Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson were front and center for the show’s 21st season. Now, however, it seems another favorite player, Angie Harmon’s ADA Abbie Carmichael, may be making a return to the series.

Law & Order alum Angie Harmon may be making a return to the popular series. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co)

Angie Harmon appeared in 72 episodes of the original Law & Order series playing the assistant district attorney to Waterston’s district attorney, Jack McCoy.

However, with the series return this past winter, she has a second chance to head back to the NYC courtroom. And according to an interview with ET, she may take it.

“I would love it,” Harmon admits when asked if she’d consider a return. Especially, Harmon notes, if she can bring Abbie back in an engaging story arc.

“I was like, ‘Look, guys. I mean, I would love to maybe do an arc or something,” Harmon remembers telling showrunners when the series was prepping for its return to NBC.

Harmon’s Abbie Charmichael also appeared in multiple episodes of the show’s popular spin-off series, Law & Order: SVU. Now, Harmon says, she would love the chance to return to television portraying her popular character.