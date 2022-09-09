‘Law & Order’ Showrunner Compares Epic Franchise Crossover Event to an ‘All-Star Game’

Fall premiere season is finally here. And, in just a couple of weeks, fans of the wildly popular NBC franchise Law & Order will be in for a treat as the stars of the franchise come together for the long-awaited epic crossover event.

This cross-over season premiere event was announced earlier this summer. And, since then, fans of the popular TV crime drama shows have been gearing up to see the stars of all three shows, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order, and Law & Order: Organized Crime converge for a night of crime-solving teamwork. An event, says one Law & Order showrunner, that will play out like an “all-star game.”

Law & Order Showrunner Discusses The Upcoming Crossover Event, Gimme Shelter

When describing the much-anticipated Law & Order triple crossover event, Rick Eid, one of the minds behind the reboot of the OG series says that it will bring the best parts of each of the different L & O shows. And, fans will be delighted to see all three teams hard at work, solving some major cases.

“It’s like an all-star game,” Rick Eid says of the upcoming blockbuster three-series crossover event.

“The best of the best from all the different shows,” Eid explains of the premiere that brings the trio together, launching all three upcoming seasons.

The fall premiere event is titled Gimme Shelter and will unite the three departments (Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime) for a big night of crime, danger…and plenty of teamwork on Thursday, September 22. According to Eid, the production has a movie-like feel and it will begin with a homicide related to sex trafficking. However, this investigation soon leads the detectives to information related to a major terrorist attack on New York City.

“It’s a pretty vast criminal enterprise,” Eid explains.

“With international components from Eastern Europe,” the showrunner adds.

The OG Law & Order Kicks-Off The Major Premiere Event

As the September 22 crossover event begins, fans will first see Law & Order detectives Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) and his new partner Det. Jalen Shaw (Supergirl’s Mehcad Brooks) investigates the suspicious death of a woman. Soon, they are in the middle of one of the biggest cases yet.

As events unfold, Law & Order: SVU’s Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is called in along with her former partner, Organized Crime’s Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) to investigate the sex crime which seems to have gang-related angles. All of this unfolds as the teams work tirelessly to prevent another major terrorist attack on New York City.

“You get to see characters working together you’ve never seen before,” says Eid. “Stabler and Cosgrove, Benson, and Price.