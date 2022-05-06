‘Law & Order’ Showrunner Rick Eid Teases a Three-Hour Crossover With Other Installments

We already know that a small crossover will occur during the “Law & Order” season finale. But showrunner Rick Eid teased fans with the idea of a three-hour crossover in the near future.

The original Dick Wolf show ran from 1990 until 2010, resurfacing this past year with new episodes. During its hiatus, the show’s spinoff series, “SVU” and “Organized Crime,” gained a lot of traction. Now that all three shows have a fairly dedicated fanbase, it makes sense to place characters in different scenarios so they interact with other cast members of the sister shows.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, Eid opened up a bit more about the idea of a “Law & Order” crossover. He already revealed that in the show’s finale, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) from “SVU” would make an appearance. Cosgrove seeks Benson’s help, so Harigtay appears for a small window that Eid doesn’t truly consider a crossover.

“There’s a potential suspect or witness that had crossed with Benson previously, so they need to get her input,” Eid explained. “I don’t want to call this one a crossover. Benson is in the show is a more accurate depiction of what happens.”

If it were a true crossover, we would see some kind of conflict play out that connects episodes of “Law & Order” and episodes of “SVU” in the same week. This feels more like a cameo than anything.

But that isn’t to say it couldn’t happen in the future. According to ET, there have been talks of a “three-hour crossover event” between “Law & Order,” “SVU,” and “Organized Crime” next season. Assuming all three get renewed.

“There’s been some talk about a three-show crossover for next season. Whether it’s the first, second, or third episode, I’m not sure,” Eid revealed.

Crossovers Aside, Eid Discusses the ‘Law & Order’ Season Finale

Earlier this week, “Law & Order” showrunner Rick Eid sat down with TODAY to talk about the season finale. Olivia Benson cameo aside, Eid revealed that the May 19 finale does NOT feature “some big cliffhanger.”

“It’s more of an emotional finale,” Eid said.

Part of that emotion seems to stem from Cosgrove, whose friend gets shot. The friend is an off-duty police officer, and the event leads to tension and conflict between the police department and the district attorney’s office. Perhaps Benson will help them smooth things over. Or this will be an excuse for her to bond with the “Law & Order” characters for a future crossover episode.

Eid once again opened up about the possibility of a three-part extravaganza when talking to TODAY. “That’s something that will probably happen in Season 2. We’ve definitely been talking about a three-part crossover,” Eid revealed to the outlet.

Stay tuned for more updates on “Law & Order” and crossover possibilities.