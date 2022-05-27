‘Law & Order’ Star Anthony Anderson Won’t Return for Season 22 of Revived Series

Anthony Anderson will not come back as Detective Kevin Bernard in Season 22 of Law & Order, it was learned on Thursday. Anderson only had a one-year deal with the show. He, obviously, chose not to go on into the next season. Law & Order has been picked up by NBC so it’ll be coming back. The actor had reprised his character for Season 21, which brought the show back to TV.

Another report from Deadline indicated that sources say Anderson did want to support Dick Wolf in the show’s relaunch. The plan, apparently, was to leave after the season was done. Sam Waterston, who returned to play Jack McCoy, also signed a one-year deal. But Waterson recently appeared at a network upfront event, talking about shows and talent for the upcoming season. It is not clear if Waterston is planning to return, though.

Anthony Anderson Appeared In Season 21 Finale Of ‘Law & Order’

In the show’s recent Season 21 finale, Bernard and his partner Cosgrove, played by Jeffrey Donovan, were investigating the murder of an off-duty police officer. We get more from Deadline. Anderson also recently finished up a turn as star and executive producer of ABC’s black-ish. He’s still working with NBCUniversal on the Anthony Anderson and Mom: European Vacation comedy and travel show for E!.

Other stars on the new Law & Order include Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi. The show is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Wolf, Eid, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. Anderson is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Actor Says Conversation With Dick Wolf Leads To His Return

Now that we know Andreson is leaving, it begs the question of what brought him back? “Having a conversation with [executive producer] Dick Wolf. It’s such an iconic show,” Anderson said in an NBC interview before this year’s Super Bowl. “Black-ish was coming to an end, Law & Order was starting again.”

Anderson called up Wolf. “I called [Wolf] up he said, ‘Anthony, you don’t know how happy this conversation makes me. And here we are, going into season 21 of Law & Order.” Waterston pointed out that Wolf’s persistence played a role in coming back as well.

“[Wolf] was talking about it five years ago and I don’t think he’s ever stopped talking about it,” Waterston said at a TCA Panel. “One of the reasons that we’re back is because of his persistence and determination — and his conviction that it was a terrible mistake to stop in the first place.” Now we all will wait and see how the show replaces Anderson’s spot in its cast for Season 22.