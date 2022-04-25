‘Law & Order’: Betty Gilpin Recalls Being Left in a Body Bag on Set

As many now-seasoned actors have noted, a guest role in Law & Order is a right of passage for those early in their careers. Even if the entire role involves lying motionless on a gurney, spending time around the many icons on both sides of the camera on a Law & Order set is enough to give a young actor’s career a push in the right direction. Betty Gilpin is no exception to this rule; however, her time on Law & Order was a bit more eventful than most.

Like many budding actors, Betty Gilpin had a variety of roles on Law & Order at the start of her career. And in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the GLOW star recounted her days on Law & Order. Gilpin recalls being “a pedophile with vocal fry” on SVU and a “lesbian with acne” on the flagship show, Law & Order.

Then came her role on Criminal Intent, where she played a dead body and, later in the season, a living person. “No one cares. No one remembers you,” Gilpin joked of the producers’ comments regarding her reanimation. It was during her role as the dead body that Betty Gilpin had an experience on set she’ll never forget – the rest of the cast and crew accidentally left her in a body bag.

Betty Gilpin Describes Her Experience on the Set of ‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’

As a passionate actress, Betty Gilpin remembers each of her roles with crystalline clarity – even the non-speaking parts. That said, being trapped in a body bag would be tough for just about anyone to forget.

“I was Fran Drescher’s daughter,” Gilpin recalled. “I was found naked in an oil drum. Vincent D’Onofrio, like, found my naked dead body. And we filmed it outside Chelsea Piers.”

“We filmed the scene of them zipping up the body bag at a different location…at a remote beach. And this is my first job ever. I remember them zipping up the body bag and Vincent D’Onofrio had a grumbly scene over my body bag.”

The perfect extra, Betty Gilpin remained still and silent while her fellow actors filmed a scene around her. Gilpin played a dead body so well, in fact, that her fellow actors forgot she was there. “I just had to sort of be in there,” Gilpin said. “And then they called cut.”

“They’re like, ‘That’s lunch, guys! Great day!’ I hear footsteps on gravel getting farther and farther away, van doors closing… And then like ten seconds goes by, I hear one far-away PA being like, ‘Oh, my god.’ And then footsteps coming towards me, unzips, sunlight in my face. ‘Let’s get you out of there!'”

According to Betty Gilpin, she didn’t want the Law & Order to think she was a difficult actress to work with. So, rather than calling for help, she opted to lie there and hope that someone would find her. “I didn’t want to be high-maintenance,” Gilpin said. “I wanted to work again in the same season.”