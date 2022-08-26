‘Law & Order’ Star Camryn Manheim Speaks Out About ‘Epic’ Crossover

Want more details on that massive Law & Order crossover? Looks like Lt. Kate Dixon is headed to the 16th precinct for at least part of it.

That tidbit is provided by Camryn Manheim, who portrays Dixon, aka the captain of the 27th. On Friday afternoon, Manheim gave fans, who are desperate for more info, a behind-the-scene glimpse. Manheim is standing in front of the 16th precinct, which is home base for the Law & Order: SVU characters.

Manheim captioned the photo:

“Working on this epic Law & Order crossover has been such a fun experience. The stellar casts and incredible crews have all been so wonderful! Is it September 22nd yet?” Nope, it’s still August, but we’re counting down the days to this enormous Law & Order Thursday.

Earlier this week, NBC and Wolf Entertainment announced that Sept. 22 would be a special night. All three shows — Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime — would be working the same case. So we’re seeing all these cool photos of the franchise stars mingling with each other.

Christopher Meloni. otherwise known as Elliot Stabler, posted a photo with Sam Waterston, aka District Attorney Jack McCoy. And he also included a snap of his “homegurl” Mariska Hargitay. He’ll be working with both on the crossover.

So what’s the crossover about? NBC did provide fans with a basic outline for this first ever three-hour crossover. A murdered young girl is the first clue, with Law & Order detectives Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) and Shaw investigating the death. (Say hello to Shaw, the new character portrayed by Mehcad Brooks. He replaces Anthony Anderson’s Kevin Bernard). Then, Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson is pulled in from SVU to help with the case. She’s joined by Meloni’s Stabler from Organized Crime. They discover that the murder is related to an international crime ring that traffics in humans and drugs. Then in the third hour, Jack McCoy and Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) prosecute the case.

In the Law & Order promo, McCoy gets serious. He says “if what you’re saying is true, it’s beyond comprehension.”

The shows won’t be in their normal order for the crossover. Law & Order: Organized Crime is up first, followed by SVU. Then the OG Law & Order finishes it off. But all the L&O characters will be on board. This is how Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid described it to TV Line:

“Unlike other crossovers, this is structured and produced more like a movie. It’s not a handoff from one show to the next. It’s really one story that involves all the characters from the different shows.”

It also will be one of the final episodes for Law & Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish. Hours after NBC announced the crossover news, Giddish posted she was leaving her show after 11 seasons of portraying Amanda Rollins.

Stick with Outsiders for more details. And remember, the premiere is Sept. 22.