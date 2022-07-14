In addition to playing beloved Law & Order character Elliot Stabler, Chris Meloni is an internet sensation for being SVU/Organized Crime‘s resident “Zaddy”. It all started last year, when a picture of Meloni stretching on set hit the internet. In Meloni’s own words, his “asset” became an “international sensation overnight.”

So, like any good showman, Chris Meloni listened to what his fans enjoyed most and leaned into it, making his physique an indelible aspect of his persona. Over the last year, Meloni has become best known for two things: Elliot Stabler, and his commitment to maintaining his muscles.

The bit, rooted in reality, grew stronger when a report surfaced of a fellow Law & Order crew member criticizing Meloni’s constant workouts on set. Hearing of his coworker’s displeasure, Chris Meloni did a full split on camera while his colleagues groaned in false annoyance.

And was that the end of it? Of course not. He took it a step further when he casually announced that he doesn’t wear clothes during his workouts at home. “I work out naked,” Meloni explained to People earlier this year. “It’s my gym. And I don’t black out the window. And I’m okay with that.”

‘Law & Order’ Star Chris Meloni Sparks a Frenzy With Naked Peloton Ad

So, we didn’t really need proof that Law & Order star Chris Meloni works out naked, did we? We could all just take him at his word, right? Well, no. Neither Peloton nor Chris Meloni thought so (and many in the Law & Order fandom enthusiastically agreed).

In honor of National Nude Day, Chris Meloni worked together with exercise bike company Peloton to create an ad. A very special ad. An ad depicting everyone’s favorite “Zaddy” exercising completely naked.

In true hilarious Chris Meloni fashion, he never once acknowledges his nakedness. Instead, he explains that, while some may think the way he chooses to exercise is strange, he doesn’t believe using the Peloton app to be strange at all.

He stretches, lifts, squats, runs, and kicks with only a blurred box covering his skin. At one point, he even bends completely over with his back facing the camera, at which point the cameraman falls over. “You okay back there? Want me to call somebody?” Meloni says, looking back at the cameraman through his own legs.

We love all our Members…even those who observe interesting holidays #NationalNudeDay pic.twitter.com/bb80zsmI4p — Peloton (@onepeloton) July 14, 2022

It isn’t until the very end of the commercial that his nudity is acknowledged. And to match the comedic tone of the rest of the ad, it’s done so in the iconic Law & Order: SVU voice. You know, the one who says, “In the criminal justice system…” ahead of every episode.

This time, however, he describes the Peloton community rather than NYC and its SVU detectives. “In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate, yet equally motivated groups: those who wear pants and Christopher Meloni.”