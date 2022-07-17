‘Law & Order’ Star Sam Waterston: What Is the Franchise Staple’s Net Worth?

Sam Waterston of Law & Order keeps fans tuning in all the time with his portrayal of Jack McCoy on the Dick Wolf show. He’s been a part of the show business scene for a long time. Waterston has won Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe awards for his work. Fans of the long-running series were happy to see it come back. Now, it will be on NBC yet again as part of Law & Order franchise night on Thursdays.

You better believe McCoy will be part of the action. Waterston also has been nominated for an Oscar thanks to his work in The Killing Fields. His stage work involves appearances in Shakespeare plays like Much Ado About Nothing and Hamlet. The actor attended and graduated from Yale in 1962. With this type of resume’, it’s no doubt that wealth and prosperity have followed in his footsteps.

Sam Waterston of ‘Law & Order’ Offers A Reason For Franchise’s Success

With that said, how much is Waterston worth? Reportedly, $15 million, according to The Richest. The native of Cambridge, Mass., is married to his wife Lynn and has four children. People who have seen Law & Order reruns saw him play McCoy in previous seasons. Now, they get a chance to see new ones with him front and center. The show leads off Law & Order night at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central, on NBC.

Since he’s been around for a bit, then Waterston has an idea about what makes the franchise so successful. “Because they’re good!” he told Hollywood Outbreak in an interview. “I think that’s why they keep coming back,” Waterston said. “And I think they’re good because Wolf [Entertainment] pays a gigantic amount of attention to detail. They don’t tire of what they’re doing. And the stories themselves… they come from the headlines, so they’re always new.”

It really is no secret that Wolf didn’t like it when NBC got rid of Law & Order many years ago. The extremely successful producer loved his show and wanted to see it continue. When he heard that the network wanted to bring it back, Wolf immediately reached out to former stars like Waterston. Anthony Anderson even came back last season but we’ve learned in the interim that he’s not coming back for this new season. Jack McCoy is a vital link between old and new episodes. Wolf loves it now that Waterston is back in the fold. There’s no word at all about him leaving and that’s a good thing. As we mentioned, you can see reruns and watch the actor bring Jack to life. The scenes that he’s a part of are pretty crisp and solid. Law & Order is a better show with him on it.