‘Law & Order’ Star Sam Waterston’s Daughter Katherine Lands Major New Movie Role Opposite Sean Penn

Law & Order star Sam Waterston’s daughter is furthering her Hollywood career. In an upcoming movie titled Black Flies, she will star alongside Oscar winner Sean Penn.

Black Flies is an adaptation of author Shannon Burke’s novel of the same name. The story focuses on paramedics and the emotional trauma they carry from the job.

In the film, A young paramedic makes his way through his first year on the job in New York City, according to IMDB. And it showcases his struggle to stay passionate about helping people when it seems as though he can’t make a difference.

While dealing with the turmoil, two men become caught in the middle of life and death situations. One, Ollie Cross (Tye Sheridan), who is preparing for medical school, always wants to do to the right thing. And his partner, Gene Rutkovsky (Penn), is jaded from his experiences. But he’s also one of New York’s best medics.

“We are so excited to have Katherine on board Black Flies,” producer Warren Goz told Deadline. “Black Flies is an authentic story about how the impact the job of a first responder has on their personal lives. We have assembled a cast of some of the finest actors in the world to portray this important story. Katherine’s incredible body of work in playing the most authentic roles makes her the perfect fit for Black Flies.”

Platonic actor Ryan King adapted the story for the silver screen along with Burke, while Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire will helm the director’s chair. And filming is already underway in New York City.

Sam Waterston Never Helped his Daughter Get a Leg up in the Film Industry

Katherine Waterston is already an accomplished actress, who is probably best known for her role as Tina Goldstein in the Fantastic Beasts series. And while some may assume that her Oscar-nominated father helped her get ahead, it isn’t true. Sam Waterston made his daughter carve her own path in Hollywood.

As she shared with Jimmy Fallon in 2017, she tried auditioning for a spot on Law & Order to get noticed on screen. And because nearly all actors have appeared in the franchise at least once, she assumed she had a good shot. Waterston also thought that maybe her dad would get her a role on the show since he was the lead star. But that wasn’t the case.

“I auditioned multiple times,” Waterston admitted. “And I auditioned multiple times, and so has every New York actor I have ever met. And they have all worked on the show.”

“This is like one of those moments where I wish I could come up with some fake news on the spot. Like, I did a guest spot on the show and everyone was so blown away that they made me a series regular and the rest is history,” she continued. “But in actual fact, I couldn’t even get a callback on that show.”