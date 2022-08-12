‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Fighting Defamation Case in New York

The ex-fiance of one former Law & Order: SVU star has filed a report with a U.S. District Court claiming that the actress threatened and defamed him after the breakup. According to reports, the former star of the hit NBC TV procedural crime-drama series, Diane Neal is part of a $10 million suit filed by her ex-fiance, Joseph Benn.

In the suit, Benn, who is a celebrity musician known as J.B. Benn claims that the Law & Order alum alleges that the actress defamed him with a “vicious smear article” published in 2019. As well as on several podcasts including a March 2021 episode of Strictly Stalking. According to the suit, Neal portrayed Benn as an animal abuser, comparing him to the Harry Potter villain Voldemort.

Diane Neal’s Legal Team Responds To Allegations, Moving The Matter To A Federal Court

In early August, Diane Neal’s attorney, Lynn Oberlander set into motion a request to move the matter at hand to another court. This motion sends the case to a Northern District of New York Federal Court. The attorney notes that the 46-year-old actress now lives in Florida.

The pair began their ill-fated romance in 2013. By 2018, the couple had split. This break-up occurred around the same time that Neal made a bid for Congress. This bid saw Neal seeking a seat in New York’s 19th Congressional District as an independent.

Law & Order: SVU’s Diane Neal Has Is A Regular On Prime-Time TV Dramas

Diane Neal portrayed Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak for five entire seasons of the popular – and long-running – NBC crime drama Law & Order: SVU. Diane Neal began her run in the franchise, however, years before the character was even introduced. She portrayed a defendant in the series in 2001. This came about two seasons prior to Neal taking on her regular role as ADA Novak.

In addition to starring in Law & Order: SVU, Diane Neal has also portrayed roles in a variety of other popular primetime dramas. Some of these roles include a turn as Agent Abigail Borin on the popular CBS procedural series NCIS and a role as Allison Holt on Suits.

