‘Law & Order: SVU’: Bradley Cooper Once Appeared in a Star-Studded Episode

From Sam Waterston to Mariska Hargitay to Chris Meloni, Law & Order has its fair share of mainstay actors. And while nothing can top those considered police procedural royalty in the eyes of fans, the franchise is also well-known for its guest stars.

Choose a random actor whose career started in the 90s or later. There’s a good chance they’ve appeared in at least one Law & Order episode. Robin Williams, John Ritter, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Whoopi Goldberg, the list goes on.

It’s so common, in fact, that a guest role in the long-running franchise is nothing short of a rite of passage in Hollywood. With that in mind, it’s not at all surprising that the resume of award-winning actor Bradley Cooper includes a Law & Order appearance as well.

Bradley Cooper’s ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Role

Not all Law & Order guest starring roles are created equal. Some guest stars have more prominent roles, such as the main villain or a detective visiting from out of town. Others, however, have slightly less glamorous parts, such as a lifeless body.

As Bradley Cooper already had a few years of acting experience when he earned his Law & Order role, he was given a part in the former category. Cooper appeared in both SVU and Trial by Jury as Jason Whitaker, a defense attorney retained by the wealthy Duvall family in the two-part crossover episode.

In the 2005 crossover entitled “Day” (TBJ) and “Night” (SVU), Jason Whitaker defends Gabriel Duvall, a business heir who becomes a murderer and serial rapist. Duvall is played by fellow guest star Alfred Molina, who’s joined by Angela Lansbury and Rita Moreno to create an incredibly star-studded episode.

Guys, the #SVU episode, ‘Night,’ is blowing my mind. [Stefan voice] It has everything! Alfred Molina. Angela Lansbury. Bradley Cooper. Rita Moreno. AND Bebe Neuwirth. Plus all the rad regulars. 🤯😍🙏🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZWjbZYXxde — Kara Warner (@karawarner) March 8, 2020

Mariska Hargitay Gushes About ‘SVU’ Guest Stars

In her near quarter of a century with Law & Order, Mariska Hargitay has cemented herself as queen of the franchise. Fans adore both the actress and her character, Captain Olivia Benson. So much so that she’s inarguably the most loved character across all three series.

Mariska Hargitay loves her character as well – she even once said that Olivia was her favorite! One of the best parts of all, however, is working with guest stars. Law & Order provides the unique opportunity to work with someone new every episode and Mariska can’t get enough.

“One of the greatest gifts of this job has been the incredible guest stars,” Hargitay said on the Law & Order YouTube channel. “I sort of can’t believe it. My whole life, I dreamed about working with this person or that person. And then I didn’t have to go to them. They came to me!”

“When I look back at 20 years and I think of when I was a young actor going, ‘Oh, I’d want to work with that person. They’re so amazing,'” she continued. “And then all of a sudden they’re in my backyard. Sometimes, I just have to pinch myself.”

“It’s been like an acting school, truly. Not only getting to do what you love every single day but doing it with people that are so incredibly gifted and talented and generous. And people that I only dreamed of working with.