‘Law & Order: SVU’ Casts Molly Burnett Ahead of Season 24

The highly anticipated new season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is taking shape. The show’s stars have posted tons of behind-the-scenes looks on their social media accounts and fans are eating up all of the information they can get.

The crew will need to make some room in the bullpen because a new detective is joining its ranks for the 24th season. Molly Burnett has been cast in the recurring role of Detective Grace Muncy, a “smart, blunt” and very competent detective who has experience working with gangs, according to TVLine. No other details about the character have been revealed.

Burnett is best known for playing Melanie in Days of Our Lives and Kelly Anna in Queen of the South. She’s actually acted in Dick Wolf’s universe before as well. In an episode of Chicago PD, Burnett played a memorable guest spot as Raquel, a woman swept up in a dramatic story of an abusive ex-boyfriend and multiple identity changes.

Burnett’s other credits include many TV shows such as FBI: Most Wanted, CSI: Cyber, and General Hospital.

Big Changes to Law & Order Ahead

Burnett’s casting isn’t the only change coming to the Special Victims Unit. The casting comes following news of a new showrunner coming on board for the upcoming season. Former showrunner, Warren Leight, announced in June he would be stepping down.

“The final day of shooting is always bittersweet,” Leight confirmed in a Tweet after wrapping the 23rd season. “Today was a little more than that. But as some of you have already figured out, I am stepping down at the end of #SVU23. The last two years of show running during a pandemic have been arduous, and I’ve decided to take a break.”

Leight will be replaced by Coyote co-creator David Graziano. Fans have a lot to look forward to this season. Including potentially one of the biggest crossovers in the franchise’s history. SVU along with the long-running original series, plus Law & Order: Organized Crime are lined up to kick off their respective seasons with a major three-way crossover.

NBC hasn’t officially confirmed the crossover. But fan excitement is at a fever pitch with anticipation for the franchise’s first-ever three-way event.

“The iconic Law & Order brand has long been synonymous with NBC. We couldn’t be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted programming at NBCU Entertainment and Streaming. It’s a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf’s storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year.”

All three Law & Order shows are set to air their new seasons this coming fall. The original series will enter its 22nd season while Organized Crime enters its third.