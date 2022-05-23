‘Law & Order: SVU’: Diane Neal Remembers Bridal Shower Mariska Hargitay Threw Her With ‘Never Seen Before Pic’

Over the weekend, “Law & Order: SVU” alum Diane Neal took to her Instagram to share a never before seen snapshot of her and her former co-star Mariska Hargitay at her bridal shower.

“Never seen before pic of me and Mariska Hargitay at the amazing bridal show she threw me,” Diane Neal shared in the caption of the post, which featured a snapshot of the “Law & Order: SVU” stars together. Neal also shared that she and some of the guests ended up barefoot, loud, and at “Saturday Night Live.” And they “borrowed” Fred Armisen’s car after the show to take them home. Neal noted that Hargitay was not involved with the afterparty shenanigans.

Diane Neal made her first appearance as A.D.A. Casey Novak on “Law & Order: SVU” in 2003. She stayed on the hit series regularly until 2008. She has made a few appearances on the show since then, with her last appearance being in 2012. Her character will appear in the show’s 24th season this fall.

Although she and “Law & Order: SVU” star Hargitay seem to be close, some drama arose in 2019 when Diane Neal allegedly called Hargitay a “total b—“ and other co-stars “awful” people. Page Six reported that in court documents, Neal made those comments to her former campaign manager, Rachel Himself, who wrote them in an email to an unnamed source.

However, Diane Neal denied the comments about her “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars by telling the media outlet, “There is no truth to this at all. Most of the people I’ve worked with are amazing, I loved almost everyone I’ve ever worked with.”

Diane Neal Previously Spoke About the Relationship She Had With ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Co-Star Mariska Hargitay

While addressing her alleged comments about the “Law & Order: SVU” cast, Diane Neal spoke about the relationship she had with Mariska Hargitay. “Mariska and I were not the closest,” Neal stated to Page Six. “But that doesn’t mean we have any animosity towards each other, we’re still very supportive of each other. She’s a great mom, she’s great as Benson, she’s doing great charity work. I have never talked about the cast members like this, it’s salacious and untrue.”

Along with addressing the comments, the court documents also revealed details about a lawsuit that surfaced by the magician and Neal’s ex-boyfriend, JB Benn. The documents state that Benn actually recorded the actress threatening to shoot him and their dog in November 2017. It was reported that Benn recorded Neal partially because he feared that Neal would eventually blame him for any “misfortune or issue” in their relationship.

However, the Daily Beast stated that Neal claimed that Benn was the one who assaulted her and actually hurt the dog. The couple met in December 2013 and were together until 2018 when Neal claimed Benn kicked her out of their home, which she partially paid for.