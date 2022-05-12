‘Law & Order: SVU’ Director Talks Working With Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni’s Stabler Meeting Benson’s Son

In a recent episode of Law & Order: SVU, “Chriska” enthusiasts’ long-held dream finally came true. Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) met Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay)’s son, Noah. Though Detective Benson adopted the child years ago, Chris Meloni’s 10-year absence from the franchise kept the trio apart. Until the SVU episode aptly titled “Do You Believe in Miracles?”, that is.

With SVU, Organized Crime, and the original Law & Order all nearing their season finales, however, director Pratibha Parmar and the rest of the Law & Order production team decided to give fans not one but several crossover episodes. Olivia Benson appeared in both the Organized Crime and OG series universe, and Elliot Stabler passed through SVU.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Pratibha Parmar gave her thoughts on the crossovers. Specifically, the magical moment in which Stabler, Benson, and Noah all shared the screen.

“It was wonderful, wasn’t it?” Parmar said. “It was so great. It was wonderful to start off the episode with [Benson] and Noah [having] a beautiful mother-son moment together and setting up the whole theme of the episode as being Mother’s Day and about mothers and their relationships to their daughters or to their sons.”

“And then – oh my goodness – a bonus crossover scene with Chris Meloni!” she continued. “I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Oh, gosh, this is the best, I could not have imagined it.'”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Director Calls Stabler Meeting Benson’s Son ‘Beautiful’

Like Law & Order fans everywhere, the director couldn’t believe that the special moment had arrived at last. For Pratibha Parmar, it felt like winning the lottery. “To direct a scene with the two of them and with Ryan Buggle, who plays Noah. For my first time on SVU, I felt like I’d won the lottery,” the director said. “To direct Mariska and Chris in that scene was just a delight.”

Though they thoroughly enjoy teasing their fans with Instagram hangouts and behind-the-scenes snuggles, Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni have always tempered expectations when it comes to a romantic relationship between their respective detectives. Their half-hearted efforts, however, have done little to quell fans’ desires for “Chriska” to become Law & Order canon.

She might be new to the series, but Pratibha Parmar already understands fans’ hunger for Stabler/Benson content. “I saw that there had been an anticipation of that meeting,” the director said. “They understand that fans want a lot more with those two because the undercurrents have been going on for such a long time. I totally understand that.”

Though Stabler didn’t get down on one knee and propose to Benson right there on the sidewalk, Parmar believes it was everything fans could have (reasonably) hoped for. “I think that was a beautiful meeting,” she said. “And it was so easy between Noah and Stabler. It was such an easy meet, and it felt so organic and cute. Just natural, and let’s see what comes of it in the future.”