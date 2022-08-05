‘Law & Order: SVU’: Do New Set Pics Hint Show Will Tackle Depp-Heard Trial?

The next season of “Law & Order: SVU” is coming up next month, and the cast and crew have been releasing behind-the-scenes photos while filming. Fans saw photos that have them wondering if “SVU” has an episode this season about the very publicized Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial.

The photo released from set shows show lead Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and a young woman walking out of a court house. A large group of people are waiting outside, holding up fan signs that say things such as “I stand with Austin.” This appears to be a direct reference to the Depp/Heard trial.

During the trial, Johnny Depp fans would stand outside the court house with derogatory signs against Amber Heard. Some fans brought pro-Depp signs and chanted his name as his car passed by. The set photo from “Law & Order: SVU” appears to mimic the real-life situation to a tee.

Even the synopsis for the season appears to confirm this, as it says: “Capt. Benson and her NYPD squad fight for justice in cases ripped straight from the headlines.”

Viewers on Twitter are not happy with this possibility. Back when the Depp/Heard trial was happening, many took very public sides. Some people even began saying offensive things to each side.

One fan found out about the episode and took to Twitter to slam the idea. They wrote: “i would like to formally state that i have no interest in seeing an svu version of the johnny depp/amber heard case… thank u for ur time”.

Fans Sound Off at Possibility of “SVU” Episode About Depp/Heard Trial

Fans even called the show doing an episode about the trial months ago. One tweeted back in June: “oh no i just realized they’re going to do a law & order: svu about the johnny depp/amber heard case”.

Another fan asked back in May what others’ thoughts would be on an episode about the topic. They wrote: “Do you think SVU will cover the Depp/Heard case? What would be your opinion on that?”

Viewers in the replies of this tweet seemed mostly here for it, with one responding: “They loveee ripped from the headlines. So I wouldn’t be surprised to see it pop up somewhere between early and mid season 24. This is one I would love to see their take on.” Most of the replies all agree that no matter what stance they take, the show will mostly likely cover it.

Some were even comparing that trial to some of those on “SVU.” One fan tweeted in May: “I wasn’t kidding, btw, when I said yesterday, that if I see you treating the “Heard vs. Depp” trial as entertainment, ala the courtroom segments of SVU, that you would be blocked.”

Nobody from the show has confirmed this, it looks very likely that the trial is the inspiration for the episode. The new season premieres on NBC on September 22.