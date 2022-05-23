‘Law & Order: SVU’: Elizabeth Mitchell Explains Why Mariska Hargitay Is ‘The Best Lead’

Actress Elizabeth Mitchell has long been a familiar face in the primetime television drama scene. Currently, Mitchell is appearing in the CBS procedural series FBI: International. In this role, Mitchell is portraying Angela Cassidy, the mysterious and estranged mother of Luke Kleintank’s Scott Forrester. However, before this, Mitchell had a couple of turns on another Dick Wolf television drama hit, Law & Order: SVU. And, the longtime actress discussed her time with the popular Dick Wolf-led franchise series installment recently during a discussion with Looper. Remembering her time with Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay while on the set.

Elizabeth Mitchell Portrays Two Very Different Characters During Her Two Stints On Law & Order: SVU

During her first guest-starring role on Law & Order: SVU, Elizabeth Mitchell’s character, Andrea Brown, challenges Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and the other SVU detectives as they investigate a murder she committed. On the flip side, however, Mitchell’s return to the series as June Frye brings the actress in as a very different character. This time, she is a victim of a crime.

Mitchell’s SVU characters are no doubt hugely different. However, the actress says, her experience on the set of the popular NBC drama series was always a pleasant one.

“The show felt the same,” Mitchell says of her two runs on the popular Law & Order series.

“I was amazed, it is a well-run machine,” the actress adds.

Mariska Hargitay Is ‘The Best Lead’ For The Drama; Says Elizabeth Mitchell

FBI: International actress Elizabeth Mitchell certainly remembers the set of the NBC drama as being a “well-run machine,” each time she guest-starred on the series. However, there is another major takeaway the actress remembers from her guest-starring stints: the professionalism of Law & Order: SVU star, Mariska Hargitay.

“Mariska’s the best lead I can think of,” Elizabeth Mitchell says of the SVU star.

“She is kind, she is smart, she is absolutely 100% ready to go,” the actress adds of Hargitay.

“Watching her and the way that she runs her set is a real joy for me,” Mitchell continues, adding that Hargitay is always gracious on the set. Creating a “very warm environment” both backstage and in the dressing rooms.

“I remember, I was there with my younger son, and she was playing with him on the floor, and took us bowling” Mitchell recalls of the Law & Order: SVU actress. Mitchell remembers how Hargitay had a knack for making the SVU set a “lovely, warm environment.”

Even, Mitchell says, “with all the hard stuff that happens on screen.”