‘Law & Order: SVU’s’ Raúl Esparza Costars In Gripping Hulu Series

On a Friday the 13th in 1980 the small Texas town of Wylie found itself plunged into a devastatingly surreal scenario. A storyline that seemed to be straight out of a horror movie. Now, the gripping Hulu series, Candy is telling the story of a sensational murder that happened decades ago. One of our favorite television lawyers, Law & Order: SVU’s Raúl Esparza portrays the defense attorney in the famous case.

‘Law & Order: SVU’s’ Raúl Esparza Steps In As Real-Life Attorney In Upcoming Hulu Crime-Drama Series

It’s a murder case that has it all…betrayed friendships, salacious affairs, and jealous lovers. It’s also a case that shocked people all over the country who were paying attention; after one wife and mother, Candy Montgomery, murdered her neighbor, Betty Gore. Striking the woman with an axe dozens of times on Friday, June 13, 1980.

Jessica Biel is starring as Candy Montgomery in the series that begins streaming early next month. Actress Melanie Lynskey also stars in the series portraying the victim, Betty Gore. Sure, these two women are most certainly at the heart of this gripping and sensational murder. However, there is quite a cast of characters core to the overall story. Especially as the truth behind what really happened that day begins to come to light. And, one of these characters is portrayed by one of our favorite Law & Order: SVU A.D.A’s, Raúl Esparza.

Additionally, Esparza’s role in the series is a familiar one – that of a defense attorney. That’s right! Esparza portrays the man defending Candy Montgomery, Don Crowder.

Esparza Is Becoming A Hulu Regular

The upcoming true-life Hulu crime-drama series isn’t the first series in which fans of the former Law & Order: SVU assistant district attorney can find Esparza. In addition to the upcoming series, the longtime actor took on a role alongside Rosario Dawson, Peter Sarsgaard, and Michael Keaton in the 2021 limited series, Dopesick. The critically acclaimed series is based on a novel by journalist Beth Macy titled “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America.”

The biographical limited series depicts the crisis created via the big pharma opioid epidemic. The Hulu production explores the crisis as two different timelines emerge highlighting how opioids took such a hold on the healthcare industry for so many years, leading to devastating effects as patients develop dangerous dependencies to the highly addictive medication.

In the series, Raúl Esparza portrays Paul Mendelson, the partner of Rosario Dawson’s Bridget Meyer as the two work diligently to uncover truths. Consequently, Meyer is leading the fight to uncover the horrors of the epidemic; working tirelessly to uncover the truth and expose the long-held secrejts behind the opioid crisis.