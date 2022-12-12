‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are Absolutely Livid at the Show About How Kellie Giddish’s Exit Was Handled

Longtime Law & Order: SVU fans are reeling after the exit of the beloved character Detective Amanda Rollins, played by Kellie Giddish. Many viewers of the popular NBC drama were surprised by the events of the December 8 episode. In it, Rollins decided to leave her job as a detective for a position teaching forensic psychology at a college. She also had an emotional conversation with her friend and superior officer Olivia Benson. But perhaps most surprisingly, she and ADA Sonny Carisi decided to get married on the spot with their SVU team members serving as witnesses.

After Kelli’s final appearance on Law and Order: SVU Thursday night, fans took to social media to express their distress about the fan-favorite character leaving the hit franchise. “Really disappointed that you let a new show runner come in and immediately make a bad decision,” one fan wrote. “You really aren’t reading the room if you think most SVU fans just want to see a revolving door of young women detectives. The character of Amanda had the best-written arc on TV.”

Another fan expected the departure of Kellie Giddish, just not so soon. “I mean ya’ll could have had her on for at least the rest of the season… Or even more……”, they Tweeted. Other SVU diehards simply let their emotions fly. “I am so ugly crying now for something that didn’t need to happen,” a fan wrote. Finally, a different fan really let show creator Dick Wolf have it. “I will never forgive @WolfEnt for getting rid of Kelli. #KelliDeservesBetter,” they tweeted.

Kellie Giddish seems pleased with her character’s storyline

Despite many Law and Order: SVU fans being upset when Rollins’ storyline came to an end, Giddish took it gracefully. Posting a series of photos from her tenure on Instagram, she summed up her feelings in one simple sentence. “To everyone who supported Rollins – THANK YOU!,” she captioned the post.

Giddish recently elaborated on her exit from SVU. She worked closely with the writers to make sure her character’s exit was satisfying. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish told Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.”

Kellie Giddish also noted how her character’s storyline is similar to her own life path. “I am so excited about things going on in my personal life and kind of the mirroring of what’s going on in my personal life and in Rollins’, there’s a lot of joy to be experienced.” Giddish’s statements appear to deny rumors that she was fired from SVU, where she played Det. Amanda Rollins for 12 seasons.