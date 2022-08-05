‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Mariska Hargitay and ‘Silver Fox’ Peter Scanavino on Set

If you want to see Law & Order: SVU fans get fired up, then we have photos of Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino together. Hargitay, of course, plays Olivia Benson while Scanavino appears as Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi. Fans know that Carisi has been seen with Detective Amanda Rollins, played by Kelli Giddish. They are a couple and fans call them “Rollisi.” But that’s for another day. Right now, fans are going wild about seeing Hargitay and Scanavino in the same photos. Take a look at what was shared on Twitter on Thursday. These are some pretty sharp photos of two of our favorite actors on the show.

What are fans saying? A lot! One writes, “I do love a gorgeous silver fox & Carisi is a fine, fine silver fox! I can’t wait for the show to return!” Another one simply plastered a big, bright sun emoji. It might have simply been the fan’s comment about those photos being too hot to handle.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Offers Up Interesting New Hashtag

Well, we can get ready to see another season of Law & Order: SVU appearing on Thursday nights. Yep, it still will be at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central. You better believe fans are going to be watching for an episode that has these two great actors together. It will be interesting to see what storyline has Olivia and Carisi crossing paths. What will that look like? You will have to tune in and see for yourself. Law & Order: SVU has been one of the best TV shows on NBC for many seasons. The show keeps viewers coming back week after week

Speaking of Hargitay and Giddish, the Olivia Benson actress recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at work. What Hargitay did in the photo’s caption space is pretty incredible. She jammed in a lot of hashtags that might drive some fans nuts. Well, they are going nuts about seeing Harigtay and Scanavino on Thursday. This photo, though, has Hargitay using a new name for her and Giddish. How does “Rollivia” sound to you? That was one of the hashtags added in there. Fans get a chance to put up their own captions as well.

Now, we’ve covered a few of the show’s characters here. Which ones, though, are the favorites of Hargitay? She would talk about this in an interview with Stage Right Secrets. “There’s so many that I like for so many different reasons,” Hargitay said. “I mean I loved Epatha [Merkerson, who portrayed Lieutenant Anita Van Buren]. She’s such a badass. I love Benson and Stabler, obviously, for so many reasons.” Maybe you have your own favorite characters from the Dick Wolf-created drama.