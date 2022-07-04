‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Patricia Arquette’s Guest Role

A Law & Order: SVU episode guest-starring Patricia Arquette that aired nearly a decade ago is getting some serious fan love. The Law & Order franchise has been on the air for over thirty years. The SVU spinoff debuted in 1999. It has accumulated over 500 episodes to date. The show has been anchored by star Mariska Hargitay since the beginning. However, the show is famous for landing high-profile guest stars. Heavy hitters like Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Williams, and Bradley Cooper have all done guest spots on the long-running show.

However, an episode with guest star Patricia Arquette has fans commenting on Reddit. User TheDudeNeverBowls writes, “Our bedroom television has had SVU running continuously for several months now. Today was the third time I’ve watched “Dreams Deferred, they said. “I am forever impressed by Arquette’s performance.” User Icy_Step_5123 agrees. “This is one of the best episodes and Patricia Arquette makes the episode. No matter how many times I watch it the opening music gives me chills.”

Why “Dreams Deferred” is a Memorable Episode of Law & Order: SVU

“Dreams Deferred” aired on December 5, 2012. It was the 9th episode of season 14 of Law & Order: SVU. After a man goes on a murder spree in New York, the SVU squad tracks down his last known contact. Patricia Arquette plays that contact, a prostitute. As the SVU squad hunts the killer, they provide protection for the prostitute. The episode is notable for a dramatic opening sequence that shows Arquette’s character transforming from a churchgoer to a woman of the streets.

Over on Reddit, fans continue to rave about the episode. User Icy_Step_5123 wrote, “This is one of the best episodes and Patricia Arquette makes the episode. No matter how many times I watch it the opening music gives me chills.” User FiguringItOut singled out Patricia Arquette in particular. “She’s barely recognizable. I also just watched her play Dee Dee Blanchard in The Act on Hulu. She’s like a chameleon,” the user added. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a limited series for the role.

Patricia Arquette pressured to drop weight for Medium role

“Dreams Deferred” aired the year after Patricia Arquette’s series Medium wrapped. In that series, Arquette played a suburban mom that was also a psychic that helped in criminal investigations. Medium aired from 2005 to 2011. The script for Medium called for an average 40-something-year-old mom. Producers still insisted that Arquette lost weight, though.

‘I had an argument with one of the producers on Medium, who told me I should lose weight. I was like, ‘This lady is a mother, she’s married, she’s got three kids. No,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. ‘But there’s that expectation … of looking a certain way. Like, ‘OK, you could be 40, but you’ve got to be a 40 who looks 30′,’ she added.

Patricia Arquette can currently be seen on the Apple TV+ series Severance.