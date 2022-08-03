‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Debate the Most ‘Unnecessary’ Storyline

While the “Law & Order” franchise is in between seasons, fans have been having debates about certain aspects of the shows. The r/SVU subreddit has been prompting many discussions about the show.

Earlier in the day, a new question was asked on Reddit: “Which storyline make you go ‘ugh not necessary’?”

The original poster then shared their opinion: “For me, it’s the whole thing with Sheila Porter. She could have been a regular grandmother, I don’t think Olivia would have been against Noah having a relationship with his grandmother. It’s just too bad.”

The post has 44 comments as of now, and fans are speaking their minds on the most unnecessary storyline. One user commented: “The latest one where Benson realizes her first love actually committed statutory rape when he was in a relationship with her; the amount of times Cassidy is accused of some horrible crime and isn’t guilty, just framed lmao that guy embodies the saying where there’s smoke, there’s fire; unpopular opinion but the whole Calvin storyline, it was just so stupid imo”.

Other fans agreed with some of these points. One responded: “I feel like the Calvin story line had potential but then he went from being in a couple episodes after the separation to just gone completely. I agree it ended up being stupid. Added nothing to the show or character growth.” Another said: “The whole Cassidy-Benson relationship was a complete wash for me. I could never stand Cassidy and I hated their long relationship, it was so obviously mismatched. The whole thing was really frustrating.”

“Law & Order: SVU” Fans Discuss Least Favorite Storylines

A common theme that fans seemed to dislike was Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay)’s constant dealing with trauma. A reddit user commented about this, saying: “The William Lewis one. Why? Because I’m watching post-Elliot seasons for the first time and this guy keeps being brought back, and I’m tired of dealing with him and his nonsense. Plus, watching Olivia deal with trauma on top of trauma for episodes on end is not a pleasant viewing experience.”

Having to watch this, especially on an already-heavy show, makes some fans uncomfortable. The original poster of the question responded to this, agreeing. They said: “Yeah, I felt the same way. At some point, it feels like a never-ending story. I don’t know where you are, but it doesn’t get any better for her, it’s struggle after struggle.”

Although there are some aspects of the show that fans dislike, they still love the show overall. The cast and crew have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the upcoming seasons, hyping the fans up. All three shows of the “Law & Order” franchise premiere their new seasons on NBC on September 22.