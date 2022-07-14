‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Debate Which Episode Deserves a Sequel

Throughout its legendary run, Law & Order: SVU has spun some truly horrific tales, keeping viewers at the edge of their seats for more than twenty years (and counting). Every action-packed episode of SVU clocks in at over 40 minutes in length, leaving little need for a continuation of the story. As such, seldom few episodes are two-parters.

For fans, however, the number of sequels isn’t quite high enough. And in a recent Reddit thread, SVU‘s most enthusiastic fans discussed which episodes could do with a sequel.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Name the Episodes That Need a Sequel

Many ideas were pitched among fans, but the most popular by far was the Season 16 episode “Glasgowman’s Wrath”. During this episode, three young girls search for “Glasgowman,” Law & Order: SVU‘s version of Slender Man. One of the girls is found with life-threatening injuries and the other two have disappeared.

In the episode’s shocking twist, it’s revealed that the two missing girls are responsible for the near-death of the third. To make it even more frightening, Detective Carisi spots the two murderous girls plotting again at the end of the episode. Fans believe this moment set the scene perfectly for part two of the disturbing story.

Another popular response is Season 3, Episode 13. The episode, entitled “Prodigy,” follows the SVU squad as they hunt the person responsible for the brutal murder of a man and woman. Their two suspects are a recently released rapist and a sociopathic teenager with a cooler of skulls buried in a nearby park.

Although the teen wasn’t responsible in the end, fans would like to see a future in which he is. “I would love to see a follow-up episode where he’s not a profiler for the FBI and a serial killer. Who says one can’t be both?” one fan said. “One of my favorite episodes of all time, that one. Had such a satisfying ending, but still left a lot of room for revisiting,” another gushed.

‘SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Reveals Her Favorite Character

Law & Order: SVU icon Mariska Hargitay has been with the beloved police procedural from day one. Not only that, but she keeps a close eye on the other series in the L&O universe as well! As such, her knowledge of Law & Order characters runs deeper than most.

So when she was asked to choose a favorite from all of them in an interview with Stage Right Secrets, it’s no surprise she found the task virtually impossible. “There’s so many that I like for so many different reasons,” Hargitay said. “I mean, I loved [Anita Van Buren] because she’s such a badass…”

“I love Benson,” she continued with a laugh. “And Stabler. You know, obviously for so many reasons – and sentimental reasons. Because it was our beginning.”

“But in terms of new characters, I have to say I love… I really loved the Barba character,” she explained. “I love that fast-talking, kind of peacock of a character, which I thought was so fun and fresh.”

“But I love them all! For so many different reasons! Especially my own cast mates and my own characters on my show… That’s a hard one! Too hard!”