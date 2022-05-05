‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are ‘Devastated’ By Warren Leight’s Exit

Fans of Law & Order: SVU were gutted when they heard the news that showrunner Warren Leight was leaving the show they all love so much.

Leight served two stings on the show. He was the Law & Order: SVU showrunner from seasons 13 to 17. Then he returned again in 2019. It’s a second big change for the Dick Wolf Law & Order franchise. Back in February, Ilene Chaiken left Law & Order: Organized Crime after a 14-month stint as executive producer/showrunner.

Leight, who is very active on social media, waited until the last Law & Order: SVU scene was filmed for season 23 to announce his departure.

“The final day of shooting is always bittersweet. Today was a little more than that. As some of you have already figured out, I am stepping down at the end of #SVU23. The last two years of show running during a pandemic have been arduous, and I’ve decided to take a break,” he wrote.

He continued with the tweeting: “At least once a week this year a brick came thru the window. This person quarantined, that location lost, another show fell behind and our guest star was no longer available. Each time casting, camera, design, wardrobe, locations, h/mu, props, drivers came up with a save.”

And finally, the Law & Order: SVU showrunner ended the tweet thread by bidding adieu to the passionate fans. “You’ve stayed loyal to the show, and vocal in your support and occasional dismay, for 23 years. No other show can say that, and so you know. EVERYBODY at SVU is grateful to you for that commitment. You too are part of this team.”

How did the fans respond to this news? Not well. One fan wrote: “I am so sad about this. I was afraid this was happening but I was hoping I was wrong. Thank you for everything you’ve done for this show. And thank you for always being so kind. You definitely deserve a break.”

Leight set up his Twitter account so that only people he follows or tags can comment on his posts. One of the first to respond to Leicht was famous fan Betty Buckley, who won a Tony for her work on Cats.

Buckley wrote: “Awww, Warren…How will they do it without you?!! The best Showrunner in Television! The kindest, most gifted, creative, amazing person! I am so grateful to be the recipient for your phenomenal kindness this Season. Thank you with all my heart. Take care.”

While fans of Law & Order: SVU are looking towards the fall, pondering what’s to come in season 24, there’s good reason to pay attention to tonight’s episode. It’s the Mother’s Day show. We’re getting a crossover between SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. We’ve already seen the clips of Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliott Stabler working together, then chatting in a car. There will be squeals from all those who want the former partners to become more than friends.

Writers dubbed tonight’s episode “Did You Believe in Miracles” (weird past tense). And the plot summary: “When a student’s school reports a girl missing, the squad must track down a trusted family friend for answers. Benson gets a Mother’s Day surprise.”