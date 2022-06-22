‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Lose It Over Major Character Missing From ‘Timeline of Olivia Benson’s Romantic Relationships’

Umm, NBC, we’d like a word. If you’re looking back at all the love interests of Olivia Benson throughout the Law & Order: SVU seasons, how do you leave off Elliot Stabler?

Seriously, Mariska Hargitay, who portrays the beloved Olivia Benson, even posted a vacation photo with a Christopher Meloni mention earlier this week. She can’t escape him, even in Italy.

So what prompted the SVU romance talk? The Twitter account for Law & Order: SVU posted a fun snapshot and story, Wednesday, that detailed all of Liv’s past romantic relationships. There were several big ones. But that’s cool. The show has aired for 23 seasons.

The tweet, which also included a story from NBC.com, said: “Who knows, there may be a pop quiz.”

Who Was Your Fav Among Benson’s Boyfriends on Law & Order: SVU?

If you glance through the Law & Order: SVU list, you see several familiar names. She dated two men in season one, including fellow detective Brian Cassidy. Dean Winters portrayed Cassidy. You may know him now as the Mayhem guy on the Allstate commercials. And after Benson and Cassidy ended things, she also dated reporter Nick Ganzner. Cassidy appeared again season in seasons 14 and 15.

By season five, the lovely Benson began dating U.S. Marshal Andy Eckerson. Craig Bierko played Eckerson. Here’s a fun fact. Bierko portrayed a love interest of Carrie Bradshaw on Sex in the City. Then by season nine, Benson was in a relationship with journalist Kurt Moss. Bill Pullman played Moss. And before he was Moss, he also was President Whitmore in Independence Day, where he gave a great speech and helped conquer aliens.

Wait, There’s No Stabler on the List?

Then in Law & Order: SVU season 13, Benson started a relationship with executive ADA David Haden, played by Harry Connick Jr. His character appeared in four episodes in 2012.

The final boyfriend NBC listed on Benson’s romantic timeline was Ed Tucker, the captain of Internal Affairs. Robert John Burke played the captain for 31 episodes scattered from 2002 to 2022.

Yet, when you sift through the boyfriends Law & Order: SVU details, there was no mention, even a passing one, of Elliot Stabler. Granted, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) was married throughout his stint as Liv’s partner. But their chemistry was obvious. And now Stabler is back with Law & Order: Organized Crime. He’s a widower. We’re expecting more crossovers this fall.

As NBC promoted the list, all those Olivia-Elliot fans blasted their social media feedback. “And none of them lasted cause she loves someone else,” one fan insisted. Another fan replied: “Where is Elliot ??? They have been in an emotional relationship since (season) 1.”

Then there was this tweet: “Relationship yeah but only one man is the one true love of her life with him. She had 23 years old emotional affair and he’s the longest relationship she ever had with a man. That man is Elliot Stabler.”

If you watched the Law & Order: SVU finale last month, you also see a possible setup for another Benson relationship. That’s Rafael Barba, the prosecutor turned defense attorney. Even he could see she loved Stabler. So NBC, about that word …