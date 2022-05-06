‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Were Loving the Scene of Noah Finally Meeting Stabler

Back in Season 15 of Law & Order: SVU, Detective Benson rescued a baby from a dangerous situation. As no one knew the identity of the baby, however, he was placed into foster care. And sadly, even when his identity was discovered, he still could not be returned to his family, as his father was a criminal and his mother was dead. This left the baby, now known to be Noah Porter, in the care of Olivia Benson herself, who later adopted him.

At this point in the series, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) had already lost her longtime partner and close friend, Elliot Stabler. Chris Meloni, the actor behind Detective Stabler, decided that after 12 years with Law & Order, he was ready for new challenges. Because of that departure, it would be years before the most important man in Benson’s life met her son.

After a nearly 10-year wait, the day finally arrived. In the most recent episode of Law & Order: SVU, Elliot Stabler met Noah Porter-Benson, a now elementary school aged child. The episode, entitled “Did You Believe in Miracles?”, features Noah going to Mother’s Day brunch with his mom, Olivia Benson.

After their meal, the pair bump into Elliot Stabler on the street, on his way to leave a bouquet of flowers on his late wife’s grave. Stabler wished Benson a happy Mother’s Day, then shook hands with her young son, introducing himself.

Unsurprisingly, this interaction was all it took to send the Law & Order fandom into chaos. Ardent “EO” (Elliot/Olivia) supporters were positively incapable of containing their excitement after seeing a decade-long wish come to fruition.

‘Law & Order’ Fans React to Elliot Stabler Meeting Noah Benson

Though Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson no longer share a squad car or track down criminals as a unit, Law & Order producers keep fans happy with regular crossover episodes. In this week’s episodes, Stabler found his way to the Law & Order: SVU universe, while Benson appeared on Organized Crime.

The SVU crossover was particularly special, as it featured Elliot Stabler’s first interaction with Olivia Benson’s son. To say fans were thrilled by the meeting would be an understatement.

Law & Order fans flooded social media with elated comments, fawning over the small interaction between Stabler and Noah. “Elliot Stabler meeting Noah Benson I am screaming loudly,” one fan wrote – in all caps, of course. “It’s Noah Benson Stabler era,” another said (though technically, the boy’s name would become Noah Porter Benson Stabler, there’s no way Olivia would stand for her son losing his birth mother’s name).